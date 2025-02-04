ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Showcases 16 Ranked Teams and Full Slate of Action Across Platforms, Feb. 3-9
- This week’s lineup includes more than 280 games across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Big 12 country ahead of TCU at No. 8 Iowa State; Dick Vitale makes his on-air return this weekend for the No. 2 Duke at Clemson matchup
Men’s college basketball action on ESPN platforms features more than 280 games and 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in play this week, Feb. 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX, and Disney+.
The schedule features a strong slate of mid-week games before heading into a packed Saturday rundown with 15 leagues including the ACC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SEC, WAC and West Coast.
Throughout the week, 16 ranked teams will be showcased across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games and five ranked-versus-ranked battles, including the top 10 showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 1 Auburn and the Plains as the Saturday Prime battle.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 4-9):
- Midweek Madness: This week, ESPN platforms will present nearly 130 games from Tuesday to Thursday alone. No. 14 Kentucky travels to No. 25 Ole Miss tips off Tuesday’s slate with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath on the game call (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Five other ranked teams will see action during the Super Tuesday slate including No. 1 Auburn (9 p.m., SECN), No. 5 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+), No. 6 Florida (7 p.m., SECN), No. 13 Texas Tech (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 20 Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN).
Wednesday continues the strong midweek lineup with two ranked games tipping off at 7 p.m. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams will announce the ACC action as No. 2 Duke travels to Syracuse (ESPN2) while Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes will be on hand as No. 15 Missouri takes on No. 4 Tennessee (7 p.m., SECN).
- Saturday Slate: The week’s packed lineup continues on Saturday with nearly 130 games across all platforms. The day’s action tips off with College GameDay Covered by State Farm live from Ames, Iowa, at 11 a.m. (ESPN) ahead of No. 8 Iowa State’s matchup against TCU. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. Jay Bilas will join the show remotely this week from Auburn, Ala., ahead of his assignment announcing No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn. The Cyclones’ noon game will stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.
Other top games on Saturday include No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the 2 p.m. game call (ESPN). No. 10 Texas A&M hosts No. 15 Missouri at 3:30 on SECN with Roy Philpott and Pat Bradley commentating on the game. The Saturday Prime game features two of the top teams in the country as No. 6 Florida travels to No. 1 Auburn with the top game crew of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims joining live from The Jungle.
The days closes out with another ranked-versus-ranked matchup with No. 13 Texas Tech heading to No. 20 Arizona for a 10 p.m. tip on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham will team up to announce the late-night window.
In all, 16 ranked teams will see action during Saturday’s packed slate.
- It’s Awesome, Baby! It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will return to the air for the first time in nearly two years for No. 2 Duke at Clemson on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). He will be on the call courtside next to play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and analyst Cory Alexander. The legendary voice of college basketball, who has battled four different types of cancer in the past three and a half years, last provided commentary for a game on April 3, 2023, announcing the international broadcast of the San Diego State vs. UConn National Championship for ESPN.
- Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: After last week’s upsets, Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology highlights movements as the season nears tournament time. Among the current ‘Last Four In’, BYU and UCF both are in action on ESPN platforms this week. BYU hosts No. 20 Arizona (Tue., 11 p.m., ESPN) and travels to Cincinnati (Sat., 6 p.m., ESPN2) and UCF plays at Baylor (Sat., 2 p.m., ESPN+).
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 4-9):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Kentucky at No. 25 Ole Miss
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Drake at Murray State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 6 Florida
Matthew Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Wichita State at Charlotte
Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 13 Texas Tech
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim
|ACC Network
|10 p.m.
|Kansas State at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|No. 20 Arizona at BYU
Mark Neely, Corey Williams
|ESPN
|Wed, Feb. 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at No. 4 Tennessee
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Wofford
Brock Bowling, Dean Kenner
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|West Virginia at TCU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Perry Clark
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Marshall
Jack Benjamin, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Colorado at Utah
Mark Neely, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|NC State at California
Chris Sylvester, Richie Schueler
|ACC Network
|11 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb. 6
|7 p.m.
|Temple at South Florida
Rich Hollenberg, Tom Crean
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Marist at Fairfield
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Washington State at Oregon State
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase
|ESPN2
|Fri, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|VCU at Dayton
Jordan Kent, Phil Martelli
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
Mike Corey, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 8
|Noon
|No. 4 Tennessee at Oklahoma
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|Noon
|South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Florida Atlantic at Tulsa
Ted Emrich, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|Noon
|TCU at No. 8 Iowa State
Mark Neely, Randolph Childress
|ESPN+/Disney+
|1 p.m.
|Texas at Vanderbilt
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Louisville
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Little Rock at Morehead State
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|UCF at Baylor
Lowell Galindo, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+
|3:30 PM
|No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 15 Missouri
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at North Carolina
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Liberty
Matthew Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Houston at Colorado
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Wake Forest at California
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Utah at West Virginia
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at Clemson
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|BYU at Cincinnati
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Mississippi State at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Stanford
Anish Shroff, Eric Devendorf
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|East Carolina at UTSA
David Saltzman, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 25 Ole Miss at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|No. 13 Texas Tech at No. 20 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at Oregon State
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|UC San Diego at UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb. 9
|2 p.m.
|Temple at No. 17 Memphis
Mike Corey, David Padgett
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
