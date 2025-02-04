ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Showcases 16 Ranked Teams and Full Slate of Action Across Platforms, Feb. 3-9

This week’s lineup includes more than 280 games across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Big 12 country ahead of TCU at No. 8 Iowa State; Dick Vitale makes his on-air return this weekend for the No. 2 Duke at Clemson matchup

Men’s college basketball action on ESPN platforms features more than 280 games and 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in play this week, Feb. 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX, and Disney+.

The schedule features a strong slate of mid-week games before heading into a packed Saturday rundown with 15 leagues including the ACC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SEC, WAC and West Coast.

Throughout the week, 16 ranked teams will be showcased across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games and five ranked-versus-ranked battles, including the top 10 showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 1 Auburn and the Plains as the Saturday Prime battle.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 4-9):

Midweek Madness: This week, ESPN platforms will present nearly 130 games from Tuesday to Thursday alone. No. 14 Kentucky travels to No. 25 Ole Miss tips off Tuesday’s slate with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath on the game call (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Five other ranked teams will see action during the Super Tuesday slate including No. 1 Auburn (9 p.m., SECN), No. 5 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+), No. 6 Florida (7 p.m., SECN), No. 13 Texas Tech (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 20 Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN).

Wednesday continues the strong midweek lineup with two ranked games tipping off at 7 p.m. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams will announce the ACC action as No. 2 Duke travels to Syracuse (ESPN2) while Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes will be on hand as No. 15 Missouri takes on No. 4 Tennessee (7 p.m., SECN).

Saturday Slate: The week’s packed lineup continues on Saturday with nearly 130 games across all platforms. The day’s action tips off with College GameDay Covered by State Farm live from Ames, Iowa, at 11 a.m. (ESPN) ahead of No. 8 Iowa State’s matchup against TCU. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. Jay Bilas will join the show remotely this week from Auburn, Ala., ahead of his assignment announcing No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn. The Cyclones’ noon game will stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Other top games on Saturday include No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the 2 p.m. game call (ESPN). No. 10 Texas A&M hosts No. 15 Missouri at 3:30 on SECN with Roy Philpott and Pat Bradley commentating on the game. The Saturday Prime game features two of the top teams in the country as No. 6 Florida travels to No. 1 Auburn with the top game crew of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims joining live from The Jungle.

The days closes out with another ranked-versus-ranked matchup with No. 13 Texas Tech heading to No. 20 Arizona for a 10 p.m. tip on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham will team up to announce the late-night window.

In all, 16 ranked teams will see action during Saturday’s packed slate.

It’s Awesome, Baby! It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will return to the air for the first time in nearly two years for No. 2 Duke at Clemson on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). He will be on the call courtside next to play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and analyst Cory Alexander . The legendary voice of college basketball, who has battled four different types of cancer in the past three and a half years, last provided commentary for a game on April 3, 2023, announcing the international broadcast of the San Diego State vs. UConn National Championship for ESPN.

It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame broadcaster will return to the air for the first time in nearly two years for No. 2 Duke at Clemson on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). He will be on the call courtside next to play-by-play voice and analyst . The legendary voice of college basketball, who has battled four different types of cancer in the past three and a half years, last provided commentary for a game on April 3, 2023, announcing the international broadcast of the San Diego State vs. UConn National Championship for ESPN. Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: After last week’s upsets, Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology highlights movements as the season nears tournament time. Among the current ‘Last Four In’, BYU and UCF both are in action on ESPN platforms this week. BYU hosts No. 20 Arizona (Tue., 11 p.m., ESPN) and travels to Cincinnati (Sat., 6 p.m., ESPN2) and UCF plays at Baylor (Sat., 2 p.m., ESPN+).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 4-9):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Tue, Feb. 4 7 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 25 Ole Miss

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath ESPN 7 p.m. Drake at Murray State

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman ESPN2 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 6 Florida

Matthew Schumacker, Richard Hendrix SEC Network 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State

Ariya Massoudi, Malcolm Huckaby ACC Network 7 p.m. Wichita State at Charlotte

Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi ESPNU 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston

James Westling, Bryndon Manzer ESPN+ 9 p.m. Baylor at No. 13 Texas Tech

Rich Hollenberg, King McClure ESPN2 9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn

John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson

Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 10 p.m. Kansas State at Arizona State

Pete Sousa, Scott Williams ESPN+ 11 p.m. No. 20 Arizona at BYU

Mark Neely, Corey Williams ESPN Wed, Feb. 5 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at Syracuse

Kevin Brown, Jay Williams ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at No. 4 Tennessee

Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network 7 p.m. Louisville at Boston College

Jay Alter, Randolph Childress ACC Network 7 p.m. Chattanooga at Wofford

Brock Bowling, Dean Kenner ESPNU 8 p.m. West Virginia at TCU

Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh ESPN+ 9 p.m. Arkansas at Texas

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 9 p.m. LSU at Georgia

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 9 p.m. SMU at Virginia Tech

Anish Shroff, Perry Clark ACC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas State at Marshall

Jack Benjamin, Sean Harrington ESPNU 9 p.m. Colorado at Utah

Mark Neely, Corey Williams ESPN+ 11 p.m. NC State at California

Chris Sylvester, Richie Schueler ACC Network 11 p.m. Wake Forest at Stanford

Dave Flemming, Ben Braun ESPNU Thu, Feb. 6 7 p.m. Temple at South Florida

Rich Hollenberg, Tom Crean ESPN2 7 p.m. Marist at Fairfield

Robert Lee, Noah Savage ESPNU 9 p.m. Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau ESPN2 9 p.m. Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPNU 11 p.m. Washington State at Oregon State

Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase ESPN2 Fri, Feb. 7 7 p.m. VCU at Dayton

Jordan Kent, Phil Martelli ESPN2 9 p.m. Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPNU Sat, Feb. 8 Noon No. 4 Tennessee at Oklahoma

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN Noon South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky

John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback ESPN2 Noon Florida Atlantic at Tulsa

Ted Emrich, Mark Adams ESPNU Noon TCU at No. 8 Iowa State

Mark Neely, Randolph Childress ESPN+/Disney+ 1 p.m. Texas at Vanderbilt

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN 2 p.m. Miami at Louisville

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner ESPN2 2 p.m. Little Rock at Morehead State

Robert Ford, Richie Schueler ESPNU 2 p.m. UCF at Baylor

Lowell Galindo, BJ Taylor ESPN+ 3:30 PM No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 15 Missouri

Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina

Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola ESPN2 4 p.m. Sam Houston State at Liberty

Matthew Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 5 Houston at Colorado

Pete Sousa, Scott Williams ESPN+ 5 p.m. Wake Forest at California

Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase ACC Network 5 p.m. Utah at West Virginia

Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 2 Duke at Clemson

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale ESPN 6 p.m. BYU at Cincinnati

Chuckie Kempf, King McClure ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 22 Mississippi State at Georgia

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 6 p.m. Illinois State at Northern Iowa

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman ESPNU 7 p.m. NC State at Stanford

Anish Shroff, Eric Devendorf ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 Alabama at Arkansas

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 8 p.m. East Carolina at UTSA

David Saltzman, Sean Harrington ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at LSU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Kleine SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 13 Texas Tech at No. 20 Arizona

Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham ESPN 10 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Oregon State

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN2 10 p.m. UC San Diego at UC Irvine

Steve Quis, Ben Braun ESPNU Sun, Feb. 9 2 p.m. Temple at No. 17 Memphis

Mike Corey, David Padgett ESPN2 2 p.m. Arizona State at Oklahoma State

James Westling, Bryndon Manzer ESPN+

-30-

Media contacts: Colin Bradley; [email protected]

Julie McKay, [email protected]