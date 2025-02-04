ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Showcases 16 Ranked Teams and Full Slate of Action Across Platforms, Feb. 3-9

9 hours ago

  • This week’s lineup includes more than 280 games across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games
  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Big 12 country ahead of TCU at No. 8 Iowa State; Dick Vitale makes his on-air return this weekend for the No. 2 Duke at Clemson matchup 

Men’s college basketball action on ESPN platforms features more than 280 games and 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in play this week, Feb. 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX, and Disney+.

The schedule features a strong slate of mid-week games before heading into a packed Saturday rundown with 15 leagues including the ACC, American, America East, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SEC, WAC and West Coast.

Throughout the week, 16 ranked teams will be showcased across ESPN platforms with 22 ranked games and five ranked-versus-ranked battles, including the top 10 showdown between No. 6 Florida and No. 1 Auburn and the Plains as the Saturday Prime battle.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 4-9):

  • Midweek Madness: This week, ESPN platforms will present nearly 130 games from Tuesday to Thursday alone. No. 14 Kentucky travels to No. 25 Ole Miss tips off Tuesday’s slate with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath on the game call (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Five other ranked teams will see action during the Super Tuesday slate including No. 1 Auburn (9 p.m., SECN), No. 5 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+), No. 6 Florida (7 p.m., SECN), No. 13 Texas Tech (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 20 Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN).

Wednesday continues the strong midweek lineup with two ranked games tipping off at 7 p.m. Kevin Brown and Jay Williams will announce the ACC action as No. 2 Duke travels to Syracuse (ESPN2) while Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes will be on hand as No. 15 Missouri takes on No. 4 Tennessee (7 p.m., SECN).

  • Saturday Slate: The week’s packed lineup continues on Saturday with nearly 130 games across all platforms. The day’s action tips off with College GameDay Covered by State Farm live from Ames, Iowa, at 11 a.m. (ESPN) ahead of No. 8 Iowa State’s matchup against TCU. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. Jay Bilas will join the show remotely this week from Auburn, Ala., ahead of his assignment announcing No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn. The Cyclones’ noon game will stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. 

Other top games on Saturday include No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the 2 p.m. game call (ESPN). No. 10 Texas A&M hosts No. 15 Missouri at 3:30 on SECN with Roy Philpott and Pat Bradley commentating on the game. The Saturday Prime game features two of the top teams in the country as No. 6 Florida travels to No. 1 Auburn with the top game crew of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims joining live from The Jungle.

The days closes out with another ranked-versus-ranked matchup with No. 13 Texas Tech heading to No. 20 Arizona for a 10 p.m. tip on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham will team up to announce the late-night window.

In all, 16 ranked teams will see action during Saturday’s packed slate.

  • It’s Awesome, Baby! It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will return to the air for the first time in nearly two years for No. 2 Duke at Clemson on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). He will be on the call courtside next to play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and analyst Cory Alexander. The legendary voice of college basketball, who has battled four different types of cancer in the past three and a half years, last provided commentary for a game on April 3, 2023, announcing the international broadcast of the San Diego State vs. UConn National Championship for ESPN.

  • Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: After last week’s upsets, Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology highlights movements as the season nears tournament time. Among the current ‘Last Four In’, BYU and UCF both are in action on ESPN platforms this week. BYU hosts No. 20 Arizona (Tue., 11 p.m., ESPN) and travels to Cincinnati (Sat., 6 p.m., ESPN2) and UCF plays at Baylor (Sat., 2 p.m., ESPN+).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 4-9):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Feb. 4 7 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 25 Ole Miss
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Drake at Murray State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 6 Florida
Matthew Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. Wichita State at Charlotte
Anish Shroff, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. Baylor at No. 13 Texas Tech
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback		 SEC Network
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson
Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim		 ACC Network
  10 p.m. Kansas State at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
  11 p.m. No. 20 Arizona at BYU
Mark Neely, Corey Williams		 ESPN
Wed, Feb. 5 7 p.m. No. 2 Duke at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at No. 4 Tennessee
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Louisville at Boston College
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ACC Network
  7 p.m. Chattanooga at Wofford
Brock Bowling, Dean Kenner		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. West Virginia at TCU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. LSU at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SEC Network
  9 p.m. SMU at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Perry Clark		 ACC Network
  9 p.m. Arkansas State at Marshall
Jack Benjamin, Sean Harrington		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Colorado at Utah
Mark Neely, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
  11 p.m. NC State at California
Chris Sylvester, Richie Schueler		 ACC Network
  11 p.m. Wake Forest at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Ben Braun		 ESPNU
Thu, Feb. 6 7 p.m. Temple at South Florida
Rich Hollenberg, Tom Crean		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Marist at Fairfield
Robert Lee, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Washington State at Oregon State
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase		 ESPN2
Fri, Feb. 7 7 p.m. VCU at Dayton
Jordan Kent, Phil Martelli		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
Mike Corey, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 8 Noon No. 4 Tennessee at Oklahoma
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
  Noon South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
Noon Florida Atlantic at Tulsa
Ted Emrich, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
  Noon TCU at No. 8 Iowa State
Mark Neely, Randolph Childress		 ESPN+/Disney+
  1 p.m. Texas at Vanderbilt
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SEC Network
  2 p.m. No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
  2 p.m. Miami at Louisville
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Little Rock at Morehead State
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. UCF at Baylor
Lowell Galindo, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
  3:30 PM No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 15 Missouri
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley		 SEC Network
  4 p.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims		 ESPN
  4 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Sam Houston State at Liberty
Matthew Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPNU
  4 p.m. No. 5 Houston at Colorado
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
  5 p.m. Wake Forest at California
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase		 ACC Network
  5 p.m. Utah at West Virginia
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
  6 p.m. No. 2 Duke at Clemson
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
  6 p.m. BYU at Cincinnati
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. No. 22 Mississippi State at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SEC Network
  6 p.m. Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. NC State at Stanford
Anish Shroff, Eric Devendorf		 ACC Network
  8 p.m. No. 3 Alabama at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
  8 p.m. East Carolina at UTSA
David Saltzman, Sean Harrington		 ESPNU
  8:30 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Kleine		 SEC Network
  10 p.m. No. 13 Texas Tech at No. 20 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
  10 p.m. Saint Mary’s at Oregon State
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. UC San Diego at UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun		 ESPNU
Sun, Feb. 9 2 p.m. Temple at No. 17 Memphis
Mike Corey, David Padgett		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Arizona State at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+

Media contacts: Colin Bradley; [email protected]
Julie McKay, [email protected]

