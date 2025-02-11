Inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Begins This Week with Four Exclusive Games Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes

Teams USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden Set for Round-Robin, Best-on-Best Tournament

Showcasing an international tournament, featuring the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, ESPN’s industry-leading collection of television and direct-to-consumer platforms will present the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, live from Bell Centre in Montréal and TD Garden in Boston. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Coverage begins Thursday in prime time from Bell Centre between the United States and Finland at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk – representing the United States – taking on Finland’s Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Action continues Saturday at Bell Centre as Finland faces Sweden and the Detroit Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond and Toronto’s William Nylander at 1 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+. Later at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, the United States takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid in a highly-anticipated prime time matchup with Canada.

4 Nations Face-Off concludes Thursday, February 20, in prime time with the championship game live from TD Garden at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.



Studio Shows

The Point – Special one-hour editions of The Point will serve as a lead-in to games with host Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. Catch The Point across ESPN and ESPN+ on Thursday at 7 p.m. and ahead of the Championship Game on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

The Drop – ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal host special 4 Nations Face-Off editions of The Drop on Saturday and next Thursday, Feb. 20, immediately following the games. The two 4 Nations episodes will feature player reactions, instant reactions and a way-too-early look at next year’s Winter Olympics. Catch The Drop on NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, February 13 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ The Point: 4 Nations Face-Off Pregame Show The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, preview the 4 Nations Face-Off. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes United States vs. Finland Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Saturday, February 15 1 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Finland vs. Sweden Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes United States vs. Canada Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban TBD NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App The Drop

(Following U.S. vs. Canada game) Hosts: GregWyshynski, Arda Öcal Thursday, February 20 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ The Point: 4 Nations Face-Off Pregame Show The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analyst Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, previews the 4 Nations Face-Off. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game Teams TBD Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban TBD NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App The Drop

(Following 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game) Hosts: GregWyshynski, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

