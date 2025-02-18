Joe Buck to Call Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees Opening Day Game March 27 Exclusively on ESPN

Yankees Analyst Joe Girardi, Brewers Analyst Bill Schroeder Join Buck to Form Three-Person Booth for Special Broadcast



Joe Buck, the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football and veteran of 24 World Series, will call his first national Major League Baseball game since the 2021 World Series on Thursday, March 27. Buck will provide play-by-play for ESPN’s exclusive MLB Opening Day presentation of the Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees game, beginning at 3 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium.

YES Network analyst Joe Girardi and Brewers analyst Bill Schroeder will join Buck to form a three-person booth for the special broadcast.

“Opening Day has always been a signature day on the sports calendar and, personally, it remains special,” said Buck. “ESPN approached me with this one-off opportunity to help launch the season and it was a quick ‘yes.’ Joe and Bill are both great friends and better baseball minds and I know they will carry the telecast, while I just plan to be along for the ride.”

Buck joined ESPN in 2022 to become the voice of Monday Night Football, alongside analyst Troy Aikman and reporter Lisa Salters.

“Joe Buck is synonymous with Major League Baseball and his presence in the booth will be an incredible addition to our Opening Day coverage,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “We appreciate Joe, as well as Joe Girardi and Bill Schroeder, for agreeing to get together for this special broadcast. Opening Day at Yankee Stadium just got even bigger, and I’ll be one of many fans enjoying the call on March 27.”

The Brewers vs. Yankees game is the first half of an ESPN’s exclusive Opening Day doubleheader. At 7 p.m. ET, the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Detroit Tigers. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team – Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Pérez and David Cone, and reporter Buster Olney – will call the action.

