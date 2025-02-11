Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez and Buster Olney Return for Fourth Season as ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast Team

Play-by-Play commentator Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney will return for their fourth season as the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team. The quartet made its debut in 2022, while Olney has been a part of the franchise since 2011. The early-season ESPN MLB game schedule is available at ESPNPressRoom.com.

In addition to 25 editions of Sunday Night Baseball, including the MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life, the team of Ravech, Cone, Pérez and Olney will call an Opening Day game and one MLB Wild Card Series matchup as well as other select games throughout the season. The 36th season of Sunday Night Baseball begins on March 30, when the San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET.

Play-by-Play commentator Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Doug Glanville will return as the ESPN Radio Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team. The 2025 season marks Sciambi and Glanville’s fourth season together as the national audio team of Sunday Night Baseball. For Sciambi, it’s his 16th season as the national radio voice of Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN Deportes will continue its Spanish-language coverage of the national Major League Baseball game of the week. The veteran team of Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Guillermo Celis return to provide commentary.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will generally precede Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN from 6-7 p.m. Kevin Connors will host most editions of Baseball Tonight with a cast of industry-leading analysts and reporters, including National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian, senior MLB insider Jeff Passan and analysts Xavier Scruggs and Jessica Mendoza. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team will also make appearances on the show. Jessica Mendoza will continue to join ESPN’s Get Up connected to significant times on the MLB calendar.

In addition to Passan and Olney, ESPN has a robust team of reporters contributing MLB coverage across its platforms. Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez, Jorge Castillo, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield will continue to cover MLB for ESPN.com, while Kiley McDaniel will continue as ESPN’s MLB front office, draft and prospects expert.

Kevin Brown, Roxy Bernstein, Mike Monaco, Mike Couzens, Anish Shroff, Ben McDonald and Gregg Olson will also provide MLB commentary for select events during the season across ESPN platforms.

Buster Olney will also continue to host ESPN’s Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney podcast, available everywhere podcasts are streamed. Olney is regularly joined by his fellow ESPN analysts and reporters.

