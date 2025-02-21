LALIGA, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey Semifinals, and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend through Wednesday

LALIGA Matchday 25: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona Headline this Weekend’s Action

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET – Las Palmas vs. FC Barcelona (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal look to keep Barcelona in the title race as they visit Estadio de Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas.

Commentators: English: Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Alex Pareja (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analysis), Martin Ainstein (reporter).

Sunday, 9:45 a.m. ET – Real Madrid vs. Girona (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Real Madrid, led by Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vini Jr., host Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Commentators: English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analysis), Alex Kirkland (reporter).

Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analysis), Rodrigo Faez (reporter).

ESPN FC will wrap up both matches on Saturday and Sunday.

LALIGA – Matchday 25 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 21 2:50 PM Celta de Vigo vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 22 7:55 AM Alavés vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:05 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:15 PM Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 PM Las Palmas vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 23 7:50 AM Athletic Club vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 9:45 AM Real Madrid vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:20 PM Getafe vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:50 PM Real Sociedad vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 24 2:50 PM Sevilla vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Copa del Rey Semifinals: FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Exclusively on ESPN+

The home-and-away semifinals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey will feature the top three LALIGA clubs and some of the sport’s most-popular stars on Tuesday and Wednesday. The stars: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal (No. 1 FC Barcelona); Vini, Jr., Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham (No. 2 Real Madrid); and Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez (No. 3 Atlético de Madrid).

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET – FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid (ESPN+): FC Barcelona hosts Atlético de Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Commentators: English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).

Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analysis), Moisés Llorens (reporter).

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET – Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid (ESPN+): Real Sociedad hosts Real Madrid at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain.

Commentators: English: Ian Darke (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analysis), Sid Lowe (reporter).

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Hugo Sanchez (analysis), Rodrigo Faez (reporter).

ESPN FC will air pre- and postgame shows around the games each day.

ESPN Deportes Presents Black Stars of LALIGA, Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

The latest edition of Black Stars LALIGA takes an unfiltered look at racism in soccer stadiums, featuring firsthand accounts from top professional players who have experienced it firsthand. Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino; Nigeria), Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC; Nigeria), Lola Romero (Directora de Futbol Femenino, Atlético de Madrid; Brazil), and Ludmila Silva (Brazil) share their personal stories and perspectives on one of the sport’s most pressing issues.

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt this Sunday at 11:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Harry Kane and FC Bayern München host Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena in a matchup between top three teams in the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga Matchday 23 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 21 2:20 PM Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sat, Feb 22 9:20 AM Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:20 AM VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:20 AM 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:20 AM Holstein Kiel vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:20 PM Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ Sun, Feb 23 9:20 AM RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 11:20 AM FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 1:20 PM TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: Feyenoord, Ajax, and AZ in Action This Weekend on ESPN+

Saturday, 1:55 PM ET – Feyenoord vs. Almere City FC: No. 4 Feyenoord looks to stay in the title race as they host Almere City at De Kuip.

Sunday, 8:25 AM ET – Ajax vs. Go Ahead Eagles: First place Ajax aims to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.

Sunday, 10:40 AM ET – AZ Alkmaar vs. Fortuna Sittard: AZ Alkmaar looks to maintain their position in the top five with a key home game.

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

