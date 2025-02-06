LALIGA’s Top Two Clubs in ElDerbi De Madrid, Bundesliga, FA Cup Fourth Round and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Matchday 23: The Madrid Derby – No. 1 Real Madrid vs. No. 2 Atlético de Madrid

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Diego Simeone and No. 2 Atlético de Madrid (48 pts.) face first-ranked Real Madrid (49 pts.) led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić and others at Santiago Bernabéu on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, Sid Lowe, Luis Garcia (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, Martin Ainstein and Mario Suarez (Spanish).

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona travel to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN FC pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ around these two matches. Spanish-language Fuera De Juego pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

Madrid Derby studio coverage:

ESPNFC (Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET) will preview the Madrid Derby with ESPN’s Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia.

Ahora o Nunca (Fri, 5 p.m. ET): Real Madrid legend Guti will join host Mauricio Pedroza, and Rodrigo Fáez joins to preview the match.

Fuera De Juego Pregame (Sat, 2:30 p.m. ET): Atlético de Madrid and Argentina legend Maxi Rodriguez will preview the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 23 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 7 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 8 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 9 8 a.m. Alaves vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 10 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

FA Cup: Fourth Round on ESPN+

Friday to Tuesday, ESPN+ (English and select matches in Spanish) will stream FA Cup fourth round matches highlighted by Manchester United vs. Leicester City (Fri. 3 p.m. ET), Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City (Sat. 7:15 a.m. ET), Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea (Sat. 3 p.m. ET), Plymouth vs. Liverpool (Sun. 10 a.m. ET), Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sun. 12:35 p.m. ET).

Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Feb 7 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Leicester City ESPN+ Sat, Feb 8 7:15 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City ESPN+ 7:15 a.m. Leeds United vs. Millwall ESPN+ 10 a.m. Coventry vs. Ipswich Town ESPN+ 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Burnley ESPN+ 10 a.m. Wigan Athletic vs. Fulham ESPN+ 10 a.m. Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth ESPN+ 10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Cardiff City ESPN+ 10 a.m. Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United ESPN+ 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea ESPN+ Sun, Feb 9 7:30 a.m. Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ESPN+ 10 a.m. Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 12:35 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ Mon, Feb 10 2:45 p.m. Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace ESPN+ Tue, Feb 11 3 p.m. Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: Dortmund-VFB Stuttgart this Saturday on ESPN+, Disney+

Sehrou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund host Ermedin Demirovic and VfB Stuttgart at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ in English and Spanish.

Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 20 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 7 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sat, Feb 8 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

Disney+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Feb 9 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. Willem II, Saturday at 12:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi and PSV host Willem II on Saturday at 12:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ – live from Philips Stadion.

Eredivisie Matchday 21 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Feb 8 12:45 p.m. PSV vs. Willem II ESPN+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ Sun, Feb 9 8:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. AZ vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

