LALIGA’s Top Two Clubs in ElDerbi De Madrid, Bundesliga, FA Cup Fourth Round and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend
Matchday 23: The Madrid Derby – No. 1 Real Madrid vs. No. 2 Atlético de Madrid
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Diego Simeone and No. 2 Atlético de Madrid (48 pts.) face first-ranked Real Madrid (49 pts.) led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić and others at Santiago Bernabéu on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, Sid Lowe, Luis Garcia (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, Martin Ainstein and Mario Suarez (Spanish).
On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona travel to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match.
ESPN FC pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will stream exclusively on ESPN+ around these two matches. Spanish-language Fuera De Juego pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will be available on ESPN Deportes. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
Madrid Derby studio coverage:
- ESPNFC (Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET) will preview the Madrid Derby with ESPN’s Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia.
- Ahora o Nunca (Fri, 5 p.m. ET): Real Madrid legend Guti will join host Mauricio Pedroza, and Rodrigo Fáez joins to preview the match.
- Fuera De Juego Pregame (Sat, 2:30 p.m. ET): Atlético de Madrid and Argentina legend Maxi Rodriguez will preview the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 23 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Feb 7
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 8
|8 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 9
|8 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Feb 10
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
FA Cup: Fourth Round on ESPN+
Friday to Tuesday, ESPN+ (English and select matches in Spanish) will stream FA Cup fourth round matches highlighted by Manchester United vs. Leicester City (Fri. 3 p.m. ET), Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City (Sat. 7:15 a.m. ET), Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea (Sat. 3 p.m. ET), Plymouth vs. Liverpool (Sun. 10 a.m. ET), Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sun. 12:35 p.m. ET).
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Fri, Feb 7
|3 p.m.
|Manchester United vs. Leicester City
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 8
|7:15 a.m.
|Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City
|ESPN+
|7:15 a.m.
|Leeds United vs. Millwall
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Coventry vs. Ipswich Town
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southampton vs. Burnley
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Wigan Athletic vs. Fulham
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Stoke City vs. Cardiff City
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 9
|7:30 a.m.
|Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
|12:35 p.m.
|Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|Mon, Feb 10
|2:45 p.m.
|Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb 11
|3 p.m.
|Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: Dortmund-VFB Stuttgart this Saturday on ESPN+, Disney+
Sehrou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund host Ermedin Demirovic and VfB Stuttgart at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ in English and Spanish.
Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 20 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Feb 7
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 8
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
Disney+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 9
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: U.S. Men’s National Team’s Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven vs. Willem II, Saturday at 12:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+
U.S. Men’s National Team forward Ricardo Pepi and PSV host Willem II on Saturday at 12:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ – live from Philips Stadion.
Eredivisie Matchday 21:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Feb 8
|12:45 p.m.
|PSV vs. Willem II
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 9
|8:30 a.m.
|Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|AZ vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
