Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Viewership Up 29 Percent and Most-Watched Program of the Night Across All of Television

Viewership for the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Denver Nuggets on the February 22 edition of ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC was up 29 percent from the comparable game last year (Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks). The game broadcast averaged 2,870,000 viewers and was the most-watched program of the night across all of television, according to Nielsen. It peaked with 3,350,000 viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC doubleheader on February 23 averaged 2,570,000 viewers, up 11 percent from the comparable doubleheader last season. The Boston Celtics victory over the New York Knicks generated an average audience of 2,240,000 viewers, up 37 percent from the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game last season (1,640,000 viewers).

