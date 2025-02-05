New Episode of ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend Explores Berkeley, Home of the California Golden Bears, Premiering Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1 a.m. PT

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

The ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend will debut a new episode highlighting Berkeley, Calif., home to the University of California Golden Bears. 3-Day Weekend: Berkeley premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 10 p.m. PT, immediately following the conclusion of the NC State at California men’s basketball game (11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT).

California, who officially joined the Atlantic Coast Conference on August 2, 2024, has a proud athletic history and has been home to some of the world’s most accomplished athletes including Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, Jaylen Brown, Natalie Coughlin, Jason Kidd, Alex Morgan, Jeff Kent, Mary T. Meagher, Tony Gonzalez and more. The episode explores historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments in and around Berkeley, while giving viewers a taste of what Cal has to offer for visiting fans.

Jess Roy is the host of 3-Day Weekend, which is produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN.

Episode highlights of 3-Day Weekend: Berkeley include:

In honor of Cal’s rowing team, which has won 19 national championships, Jess hits the water and visits the Cal Sailing Club in Berkeley Marina.

Jess goes rock climbing at Indian Rock, a popular park known for its iconic views of San Francisco.

Jess explores Berkeley’s diverse cuisine – getting a taste of France (La Note), Italy (Cheeseboard Collective), Japan (Takara Sake) and Spain (La Marcha Tapas Bar) – and visits Trumer Brewery to sample Berkeley’s local beer.

About 3 Day Weekend

Produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy visiting college towns throughout the ACC. Roy gives viewers a taste of the best things to do, see and eat in each area by introducing fans to unique activities, historic landmarks and popular restaurants and establishments.

3-Day Weekend debuted in 2020 and has featured 17 episodes to date – Blacksburg, Va., Miami/Coral Gables, Fla., Tallahassee, Fla., Atlanta, Louisville, Clemson, S.C., Charlottesville, Va., Boston, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, N.Y., Winston-Salem, N.C., Durham, N.C., Chapel Hill, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., South Bend, Indiana, Palo Alto, Calif. and Charlotte.