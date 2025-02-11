Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Basketball Schedule this Week

275+ games across platforms featuring five ranked matchups

SportsCenter hits the road for No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday

Dick Vitale to call Stanford at Duke Saturday on ABC (4 p.m. ET)

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week and is highlighted by a Saturday Sonic Blockbuster between the top two teams in the country as No. 1 Auburn takes on No. 2 Alabama (4 p.m., ESPN). The schedule features more than 275 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 11-16. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast and more.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country, including all top six, will be featured on ESPN platforms.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 11-16):

1 vs. 2: For the first time in the history of the SEC, the top two teams in the country will meet in a conference showdown when No. 1 Auburn travels to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN). College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be onsite in Tuscaloosa (10 a.m., ESPN) for a two-hour show to preview the historic rivalry showdown and the entire slate of Saturday action. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. College GameDay will be at a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the second time in the show’s history and first time since No. 1 Memphis hosted No. 2 Tennessee, led by current Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, on Feb. 23, 2008. Dan Shulman will call the game action alongside Bilas and courtside reporter Jess Sims.

SportsCenter on Campus: SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie will host Tuesday’s noon edition of ESPN’s flagship news and information show from the Kentucky campus ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup against Tennessee. The three-hour show will include special guests including Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, leading scorer Otega Oweh and leading rebounder Amari Williams, as well as women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks and star player Georgia Amoore, and head football coach Mark Stoops. Shulman, Bilas and Molly McGrath will announce the top 15 Sonic Blockbuster from Rupp Arena (7 p.m., ESPN).

He’s Back! After an emotional and successful return to the microphone for Clemson’s upset win over Duke on Saturday, Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will call his second Duke game in as many weeks when the Blue Devils host Stanford (Sat., 4 p.m., ABC). Vitale last called a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2023, when Duke knocked off No. 17 Miami, 68-66. Vitale will be joined by play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and fellow analyst Cory Alexander.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 11-16):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule