Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Basketball Schedule this Week
- 275+ games across platforms featuring five ranked matchups
- SportsCenter hits the road for No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday
- Dick Vitale to call Stanford at Duke Saturday on ABC (4 p.m. ET)
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week and is highlighted by a Saturday Sonic Blockbuster between the top two teams in the country as No. 1 Auburn takes on No. 2 Alabama (4 p.m., ESPN). The schedule features more than 275 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 11-16. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast and more.
In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country, including all top six, will be featured on ESPN platforms.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 11-16):
- 1 vs. 2: For the first time in the history of the SEC, the top two teams in the country will meet in a conference showdown when No. 1 Auburn travels to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN). College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be onsite in Tuscaloosa (10 a.m., ESPN) for a two-hour show to preview the historic rivalry showdown and the entire slate of Saturday action. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. College GameDay will be at a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the second time in the show’s history and first time since No. 1 Memphis hosted No. 2 Tennessee, led by current Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, on Feb. 23, 2008. Dan Shulman will call the game action alongside Bilas and courtside reporter Jess Sims.
- SportsCenter on Campus: SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie will host Tuesday’s noon edition of ESPN’s flagship news and information show from the Kentucky campus ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup against Tennessee. The three-hour show will include special guests including Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, leading scorer Otega Oweh and leading rebounder Amari Williams, as well as women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks and star player Georgia Amoore, and head football coach Mark Stoops. Shulman, Bilas and Molly McGrath will announce the top 15 Sonic Blockbuster from Rupp Arena (7 p.m., ESPN).
- He’s Back! After an emotional and successful return to the microphone for Clemson’s upset win over Duke on Saturday, Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will call his second Duke game in as many weeks when the Blue Devils host Stanford (Sat., 4 p.m., ABC). Vitale last called a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2023, when Duke knocked off No. 17 Miami, 68-66. Vitale will be joined by play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and fellow analyst Cory Alexander.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 11-16):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida at No. 22 Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Miami
Noah Reed, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|UAB at East Carolina
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Utah at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Iowa State at UCF
Rich Hollenberg, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Arizona at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Alabama at Texas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Colorado at No. 17 Kansas
Kevin Brown, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 8 Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at SMU
Doug Sherman, Theo Pinson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at Rice
Lowell Galindo, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau
|ESPN2
|Wed, Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at NC State
Mike Monaco, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Georgia Tech
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Wake Forest
James Westling, Dan Bonner
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Arkansas
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 21 Missouri
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|California at No. 4 Duke
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|Longwood at High Point
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 14 Memphis at South Florida
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|San Francisco at Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 14
|7 p.m.
|Saint Louis at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart
Matt Martucci, John Williams
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 15
|Noon
|Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
TV: Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
Radio: Chris Carlin, Bob Valvano
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Miami at Pittsburgh
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 5 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|West Virginia at Baylor
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at NC State
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Samford at Wofford
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|UCF at Colorado
Lowell Galindo, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 21 Missouri at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 10 Iowa State
Roxy Bernstein, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|East Carolina at Charlotte
Patrick O’Keefe, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|California at Georgia Tech
Joel Godett, Michael Carter-Williams
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Kleine
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at SMU
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|UTSA at Tulsa
David Saltzman, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Kentucky at Texas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Troy at Arkansas State
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Princeton at Yale
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|TCU at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
Roy Philpott, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Kansas State at BYU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|No. 17 Kansas at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Washington State at Saint Mary’s
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase
|ESPN2
|Sun, Feb. 16
|Noon
|No. 14 Memphis at Wichita State
James Westling, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPN
|Noon
|Florida Atlantic at Temple
Dave Leno, Phil Martelli
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Bradley at Drake
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Cleveland State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|South Florida at UAB
Mike Corey, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
Noah Reed, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN