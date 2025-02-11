Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Basketball Schedule this Week

College Basketball - Men's

Saturday Sonic Blockbuster Between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Basketball Schedule this Week

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 seconds ago
  • 275+ games across platforms featuring five ranked matchups
  • SportsCenter hits the road for No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday
  • Dick Vitale to call Stanford at Duke Saturday on ABC (4 p.m. ET)

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week and is highlighted by a Saturday Sonic Blockbuster between the top two teams in the country as No. 1 Auburn takes on No. 2 Alabama (4 p.m., ESPN). The schedule features more than 275 games and 17 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action, Feb. 11-16. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

The weekly slate features multiple games every day of the week with marquee conference matchups across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast and more.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country, including all top six, will be featured on ESPN platforms.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Feb. 11-16):

  • 1 vs. 2: For the first time in the history of the SEC, the top two teams in the country will meet in a conference showdown when No. 1 Auburn travels to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN). College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be onsite in Tuscaloosa (10 a.m., ESPN) for a two-hour show to preview the historic rivalry showdown and the entire slate of Saturday action. Rece Davis leads the pregame show along with analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. College GameDay will be at a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the second time in the show’s history and first time since No. 1 Memphis hosted No. 2 Tennessee, led by current Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, on Feb. 23, 2008. Dan Shulman will call the game action alongside Bilas and courtside reporter Jess Sims.
  • SportsCenter on Campus: SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie will host Tuesday’s noon edition of ESPN’s flagship news and information show from the Kentucky campus ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup against Tennessee. The three-hour show will include special guests including Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, leading scorer Otega Oweh and leading rebounder Amari Williams, as well as women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks and star player Georgia Amoore, and head football coach Mark Stoops. Shulman, Bilas and Molly McGrath will announce the top 15 Sonic Blockbuster from Rupp Arena (7 p.m., ESPN).
  • He’s Back! After an emotional and successful return to the microphone for Clemson’s upset win over Duke on Saturday, Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will call his second Duke game in as many weeks when the Blue Devils host Stanford (Sat., 4 p.m., ABC). Vitale last called a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2023, when Duke knocked off No. 17 Miami, 68-66. Vitale will be joined by play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and fellow analyst Cory Alexander.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 11-16):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Feb. 11 7 p.m. No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 22 Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
7 p.m. No. 1 Auburn at Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
7 p.m. Syracuse at Miami
Noah Reed, Malcolm Huckaby		 ACCN
7 p.m. UAB at East Carolina
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Utah at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 10 Iowa State at UCF
Rich Hollenberg, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
8 p.m. No. 13 Arizona at Kansas State
Mark Neely, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Texas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
9 p.m. Colorado at No. 17 Kansas
Kevin Brown, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Georgia at No. 8 Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
9 p.m. Pittsburgh at SMU
Doug Sherman, Theo Pinson		 ACCN
9 p.m. North Texas at Rice
Lowell Galindo, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau		 ESPN2
Wed, Feb. 12 7 p.m. Louisville at NC State
Mike Monaco, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark		 SECN
  7 p.m. Stanford at Georgia Tech
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
  7 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest
James Westling, Dan Bonner		 ESPNU
9 p.m. LSU at Arkansas
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 21 Missouri
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
9 p.m. California at No. 4 Duke
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
9 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Randolph Childress		 ESPNU
Thu, Feb. 13 7 p.m. Longwood at High Point
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 14 Memphis at South Florida
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN2
11 p.m. San Francisco at Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau		 ESPN
11 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun		 ESPNU
Fri, Feb. 14 7 p.m. Saint Louis at Loyola (Chicago)
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart
Matt Martucci, John Williams		 ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 15 Noon Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
TV: Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
Radio: Chris Carlin, Bob Valvano		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
  Noon Miami at Pittsburgh
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress		 ESPN2
1 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Pat Bradley		 SECN
2 p.m. No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
2 p.m. West Virginia at Baylor
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Boston College at NC State
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
2 p.m. Samford at Wofford
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPNU
3 p.m. UCF at Colorado
Lowell Galindo, Jess Settles		 ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 12 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 21 Missouri at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
4 p.m. Stanford at No. 4 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ABC
4 p.m. No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims		 ESPN
4 p.m. Cincinnati at No. 10 Iowa State
Roxy Bernstein, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
4 p.m. East Carolina at Charlotte
Patrick O’Keefe, Sean Harrington		 ESPNU
4 p.m. California at Georgia Tech
Joel Godett, Michael Carter-Williams		 ACCN
6 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
6 p.m. No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 19 Ole Miss
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
6 p.m. LSU at Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Kleine		 SECN
6 p.m. Wake Forest at SMU
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
6 p.m. UTSA at Tulsa
David Saltzman, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
8 p.m. No. 15 Kentucky at Texas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
8 p.m. Troy at Arkansas State
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Princeton at Yale
Robert Lee, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
8 p.m. TCU at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
Roy Philpott, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
9 p.m. Kansas State at BYU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
10 p.m. No. 17 Kansas at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
10 p.m. Washington State at Saint Mary’s
Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase		 ESPN2
Sun, Feb. 16 Noon No. 14 Memphis at Wichita State
James Westling, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPN
Noon Florida Atlantic at Temple
Dave Leno, Phil Martelli		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Bradley at Drake
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Youngstown State at Cleveland State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett		 ESPNU
4 p.m. South Florida at UAB
Mike Corey, Perry Clark		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame
Noah Reed, Debbie Antonelli		 ACCN
Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 seconds ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button