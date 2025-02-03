Six Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m. ET and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday Prime Time Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu: Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. and Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m.

Exclusive Game Action Continues Thursday Across ESPN+, Disney+ & Hulu: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m.

The Point Continues Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Women in Hockey Celebrated Thursday Night on The Point and Throughout Game Coverage

38 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with six exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday, February 4, with a doubleheader across ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu beginning in prime time with the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET. Later at 10:30 p.m., the Dallas Stars take on the Anaheim Ducks for a Western Conference matchup at the Honda Center.

The puck drops Thursday for an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m., then the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to the Seattle Kraken for an interconference matchup at 10 p.m. In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day this week, ESPN will highlight and celebrate some of the women contributing to the NHL on ESPN throughout Thursday’s game-studio coverage and on The Point.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. with an Atlantic Division battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Later, the puck drops at 3:30 p.m. for an interconference matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu

4 Nations Face-Off Lineup Picker

Tuesday: NHL Awards watch

Wednesday: Speed, skill and power: Who stands out in the most defining metrics at the 4 Nations Face-off? (ESPN+ Premium Content)

Thursday: 4 Nations Face-off rank: Ranking the players from 1-92

Friday: NHL draft prospect Big Board: Ranking the top prospects at midseason (ESPN+ Premium Content

