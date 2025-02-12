Top Rank Presents World Lightweight Championship: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis, Friday, February 14

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn will be presented live this Friday, February 14, at 9:00p.m. ET/ 6:00p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

WBO lightweight world champion Denys Berinchyk will make the first defense of his title against the undefeated fighting pride of Norfolk, Virginia, Keyshawn Davis.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) built an impressive career as an amateur member of Ukraine’s national team alongside boxing greats Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk. After winning the European title in 2022, he secured the WBO lightweight world championship with a hard-fought victory over Emanuel Navarrete last May. Now, he prepares for his first title defense, stepping in as the underdog against Davis.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) rose to the WBO No. 1 ranking in less than four years, showcasing the skills that made him the most accomplished American amateur of his generation. In 2023, he dominated former European champion Francesco Patera and stopped former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza. He capped the year with a statement win, knocking out Gustavo Lemos in two rounds before a sold-out hometown crowd.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Puerto Rican standout Xander Zayas steps up against fellow unbeaten Slawa Spomer.

Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs), the WBO No. 1 contender, spent 2024 fighting at The Theater. He headlined Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend in June, coasting past former world champion Patrick Teixeira over 10 rounds. Three months later, as the co-feature to the Sandy Ryan-Mikaela Mayer main event, he shut out Mexico’s Damian Sosa. The San Juan native made his pro debut as a 17-year-old in 2019 and currently holds a pair of regional titles.

Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) has beaten three undefeated prospects in his career. In October 2023, the German defeated the highly touted French standout Milan Prat in 10 rounds. Spomer returned 13 months later and picked up a first-round TKO over Adam Ngange in Dubai.

in the 10-round televised opener, New Jersey-born middleweight Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) looks to upend undefeated, world-ranked contender Connor “The Kid” Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs).

The action-packed undercard bouts begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

ESPN.com:

Out Thursday: Who’s next: Timothy Bradley Jr. picks the future standouts in every division (ESPN+) Timothy Bradley Jr. evaluates the talent in every boxing division and shares his thoughts on who are most likely to be contenders.

ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” chronicles a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn (All Times ET)