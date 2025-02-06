UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 | Saturday, Feb. 8

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, Disney+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Sydney, Australia with UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2. The signature event, featuring two highly anticipated title fights, will be live from the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m., with the early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

The main event features a rematch for the UFC Middleweight Championship a year in the making, when current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis takes on No. 1 contender Sean Strickland, following their closely contested first title bout at UFC 297. Du Plessis (22-2), undefeated in his eight Octagon appearances with a 91% career finish rate, looks to defend his belt for the second time and improve to 2-0 against the former champion he de-throned. Stickland (29-6), winner of four of his last five and the division leader among active fighters for significant strikes, became one of only two fighters to take Du Plessis the distance in their last meeting and looks to reclaim the title to prove he’s the best at 185-pounds.

Co-Main Event

Leading off the night’s title fight doubleheader, UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili takes on the undefeated challenger and No. 1 contender, Tatiana Suarez in a thrilling co-main event. Zhang (25-3), entering her eighth UFC title fight appearance on a four-fight win streak, plans to successfully complete her third defense in her second reign as champion, tying for the most title fight wins in division history and handing Suarez her first loss in the process. Suarez (11-0), the wrestling phenom and The Ultimate Fighter winner who has gone on to defeat three former UFC champions as part of her unbeaten career record, looks to extend her back-to-back submission victories in her first UFC title opportunity and leave Sydney as champion.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a heavyweight showdown, Justin Tafa (7-4) and Tallison Teixeira (7-0) both look to extend their 100% career finish rates, as Teixeira, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum, puts his undefeated record on the line in his UFC debut.

Dana White’s Contender Series alums Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) and Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) go head-to-head in a light heavyweight bout, with Bellato riding a four-fight career win streak featuring back-to-back KO victories.

Jake Matthews (20-7) makes his 21st Octagon appearance in a welterweight contest against Francisco Prado (12-2), with Prado making his divisional debut following his first three UFC bouts at lightweight to open the ESPN+ PPV main card.

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 2/6 2 a.m. UFC 312 Press Conference: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube (Full replay available on ESPN+) 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

2/7 3:30 a.m. UFC 312 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 2 p.m. UFC 312 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 ESPN2 Sat., 2/8 6 p.m. UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 312 Presented by Bud Light: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 312 Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 ESPN+

* Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers will also have access to the UFC 312 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs. Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Zhang Weili (C) vs. Tatiana Suarez UFC Strawweight Championship Undercard Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira Undercard Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato Undercard Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado 8 p.m. Feature Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos Undercard Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Undercard Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil Undercard Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria 6 p.m. Feature Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele Undercard Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset Undercard Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli Undercard Hyungsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

