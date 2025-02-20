9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 22. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 6 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

A top 10 showdown at bantamweight headlines the main event when No. 7 Henry Cejudo takes on No. 8 Song Yadong. Cejudo (16-4), a former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist, looks to return to his dominant ways with a showstopping victory against a talented opponent and prove he still belongs at the top of the highly competitive weight class. Song (21-8-1), a powerful striker entering his ninth year in the Octagon at only 27 years old, plans to use this opportunity to shake up the division with a statement performance against Cejudo.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event sees Dana White’s Contender Series alums, No. 9 Brendan Allen going head-to-head with No. 12 Anthony Hernandez in a ranked middleweight contest. Allen (24-6), who holds the second-most submission wins in division history and is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, looks to even the score with Hernandez following their first bout in 2018, prior to their UFC careers. Hernandez (13-2), who jumped into Dana White’s Contender Series following his victory over Allen, plans to further his current six-fight win streak and move into the top ten with a dominant finish.

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 2/21 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 6:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cejudo vs. Song ESPN+ Sat. 2/22 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cejudo vs. Song (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cejudo vs. Song (Main Card) 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cejudo vs. Song ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

9 p.m. Main Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Co-Main Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez Undercard Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto Undercard Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker 6 p.m. Feature Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan Undercard Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa Undercard Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat Undercard Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford Undercard Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico Undercard Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira

