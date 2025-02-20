UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cejudo vs. Song
Live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle: Saturday, Feb. 22 on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 22. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 6 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- A top 10 showdown at bantamweight headlines the main event when No. 7 Henry Cejudo takes on No. 8 Song Yadong. Cejudo (16-4), a former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist, looks to return to his dominant ways with a showstopping victory against a talented opponent and prove he still belongs at the top of the highly competitive weight class. Song (21-8-1), a powerful striker entering his ninth year in the Octagon at only 27 years old, plans to use this opportunity to shake up the division with a statement performance against Cejudo.
Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event sees Dana White’s Contender Series alums, No. 9 Brendan Allen going head-to-head with No. 12 Anthony Hernandez in a ranked middleweight contest. Allen (24-6), who holds the second-most submission wins in division history and is 7-1 in his last eight Octagon appearances, looks to even the score with Hernandez following their first bout in 2018, prior to their UFC careers. Hernandez (13-2), who jumped into Dana White’s Contender Series following his victory over Allen, plans to further his current six-fight win streak and move into the top ten with a dominant finish.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- UFC Fight Night: Expert picks, best bets for Cejudo vs. Song
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 2/21
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cejudo vs. Song
|ESPN+
|Sat. 2/22
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cejudo vs. Song (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cejudo vs. Song (Main Card)
|12 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Cejudo vs. Song
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|9 p.m.
|Main
|Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
|Co-Main
|Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Undercard
|Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
|Undercard
|Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Undercard
|Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
|Undercard
|Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
|Undercard
|Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
|Undercard
|Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
|Undercard
|Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford
|Undercard
|Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
|Undercard
|Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]