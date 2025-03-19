2025 Conference Gymnastics Championships Flip into Action Across ESPN Platforms this Saturday, March 22

ESPN’s NCAA Championship Commentary Team of Roethlisberger, Raisman, Peszek and Davis to Call SEC Championship Featuring Eight of Nation’s Top 15 Teams

SEC Now Live on Site for the First Time

ACC and Big 12 Set for Inaugural Multi-Session Championships

ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+ are teaming up to take on Championship Saturday with a full day of conference gymnastics championship action slated for Saturday, March 22.

The 2025 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market will be live on SEC Network. ESPN’s NCAA Championship quartet of John Roethlisberger, Aly Raisman, Samantha Peszek and Taylor Davis will be announcing the action from Birmingham, Ala. For the first time, SEC Now will be live on site at 3 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. with host Alyssa Lang alongside analysts and former collegiate standouts Trinity Thomas (Florida) and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma). A post-championship show will be live at 10 p.m. to celebrate the newly crowned champions.

SEC Network’s coverage of the afternoon session begins at 3:30 p.m. featuring fifth-seeded/No. 8 Kentucky, sixth-seeded/No. 10 Georgia, seventh-seeded/No. 12 Auburn and eighth-seeded/No. 13 Alabama. The evening session tumbles along at 8 p.m. on SECN, with the top three teams in the country taking the top three seeds: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Florida. Fourth-seeded/No. 7 Missouri rounds out the competition in Session II. Apparatus streams for both sessions will be available on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App.

Both sessions of the ACC Championship are set for ACC Network with Bart Conner, Bridget Sloan and Taylor Tannebaum on the mic at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Session II features top-seeded/No. 6 Cal, second seed/No. 14 Stanford, No. 3-seed/No. 19 NC State and No. 4 seed/No. 25 UNC in a quad format during the evening. Fifth-seeded Clemson and sixth-seeded Pitt will compete in a traditional dual format in Session I on Saturday afternoon. Apparatus streams will be available for Session II on ACCNX and the ESPN App.

The Big 12 Gymnastics Championship flips into action first Saturday featuring Alex Perlman, Kennedy Baker and Lauren Sisler on the call with Session I on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. and Session II in primetime on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Top-seeded/No. 4 Utah, No. 2-seed/No. 18 Denver, No. 3-seed/No. 21 Arizona and No. 4-seed/No. 24 Arizona State are all in the evening session, which will be a quad format on ESPNU and simulcast on ESPN+. A tri-meet format is set for Session I, with fifth-seeded BYU, sixth-seeded West Virginia and seventh-seeded Iowa State competing on ESPN+.

A trio of conference championship meets will be streaming exclusively on ESPN+, with action from the MAC, EAGL and Gymnastics East Conference all live on Saturday.

