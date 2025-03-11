2025 NWSL Season on ABC and ESPN Platforms

Kansas City Current-Portland Thorns on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+ at 12:30 p.m. ET kicks off the 2025 NWSL Season Presented by Ally on The Walt Disney Company media platforms

Season-long NWSL coverage across ESPN English- and Spanish-language platforms and shows

The 2025 NWSL Season Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN platforms will kick off on Saturday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET with the coverage of Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+. Live match action will start at 12:50 p.m.

On Sunday, March 16, at 6:50 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the second NWSL match The Walt Disney Company platforms of the weekend – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally, live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

NWSL on ESPN Presented by Ally – Season-opening Weekend in Kansas City and Los Angeles:

New NWSL on ESPN studio host and SportsCenter anchor Kelsey Riggs makes her NWSL debut alongside two-time FIFA World Cup champion Ali Krieger during the 30-minute pregame show Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+. The program will preview the 2025 NWSL season and look ahead with predictions for the season.

2025 NWSL on ABC and ESPN Platforms – Matchday 1 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 15 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns Pregame Kelsey Riggs and Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ 12:50 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC Presented by Ally English: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Spanish: Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Sun, Mar 16 6:50 p.m. Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally Hildreth and Sanderson Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes

Matchday 1 – Surround Coverage:

English commentators: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and analyst Lianne Sanderson – former England Women’s National Team forward – return for NWSL on ESPN season kickoff in Kansas City

(play-by-play) and analyst – former England Women’s National Team forward – return for NWSL on ESPN season kickoff in Kansas City Spanish commentators: Cristina Alexander (play-by-play) and analyst Natalia Astrain

(play-by-play) and analyst Studio: Host Kelsey Riggs and analyst Ali Krieger

and analyst SportsCenter : Weekend editions will include preview and post-match segments around the two matches this weekend.

Weekend editions will include preview and post-match segments around the two matches this weekend. ESPN Social – Social Producer Alexa Stone will take fans inside CPKC Stadium with up-to-the-minute, social-first Kansas City Current-Portland Thorns coverage from the sidelines across Instagram, Facebook, TikTock, and X.

NWSL on ESPN Platforms:

The second season of NWSL on ABC and ESPN platforms will feature six games on ABC, including three playoff matches; ESPN will televise seven matches, ESPN2 will air nine, and ESPN Deportes will broadcast 13 games in Spanish. All 20 games on ESPN platforms will stream live in both English and Spanish on ESPN+.

Throughout the season, NWSL on ESPN platforms will include live match presentations, news and information studio programming, newsmaker interviews, digital and social content, and more.

New in 2025:

ABC to air three NWSL regular season games, up from one broadcast in 2024

Select matches on Disney+, including the two games on TWDC platforms this weekend

SportsCenter anchor Kelsey Riggs , a former college soccer student-athlete at Charleston Southern, makes her debut as the primary host for NWSL on ESPN studio programming

, a former college soccer student-athlete at Charleston Southern, makes her debut as the primary host for NWSL on ESPN studio programming Cristina Alexander and Alexis Nunes to split hosting duties on Futbol W – ESPN’s flagship studio program for women’s soccer.

Futbol W

Futbol W, the new ESPN studio program for women’s professional soccer launched in July 2024, returns for the 2025 NWSL season. The one-hour program features two-time FIFA World Cup winner and 2023 NWSL Cup champion Ali Krieger, joined by rotating hosts Cristina Alexander and Alexis Nunes and ESPN women’s soccer writer and insider Jeff Kassouf. Futbol W is available every Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with special editions on linear television (ESPN2 or ESPN). Weekly, the program delivers comprehensive coverage by showcasing the best highlights from every match week, delves into captivating storylines, and tracks the performances of standout players. The show will also feature exclusive content, including one-on-one interviews with Ali Krieger and unique conversations with newsmakers from around the league.

ESPN FC

ESPN FC, exclusively on ESPN+, will provide the most up-to-date news and analysis on key matchdays with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray and a rotating cast of analysts, including Ali Krieger, Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Shaka Hislop, and more.

Fútbol Americas

The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Alexander will recap NWSL matchdays with thematic NWSL segments.

SportsCenter

The ESPN flagship news program continues its coverage of the league throughout the season, with highlights, analysis, NWSL newsmakers interviews, and more.

ESPN Deportes

In addition to its live match telecasts, ESPN Deportes will provide news and information coverage of the season through the network’s signature shows, including SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Goles y Más, and more.

com Digital: Key features include information about the star players to follow in the NWSL, the must-see games of the season, how to watch, and video profiles of key players.

ESPN FC Digital Editorial

Reporter Jeff Kassouf headlines a team of ESPN reporters covering the league’s key matches, breaking news, and trends throughout the season. The digital soccer hub – www.ESPN.com/Soccer – will be home to NWSL content through live games, highlights, analysis, and informed opinion. Highlights:

NWSL team-by-team mega preview: Top need-to-know storylines and predictions

Season-long NWSL MVP Tracker, where the digital news and information platform follows the league’s top players in the MVP race

Ambition Rankings: A countdown of teams working hardest to separate themselves from the pack

NWSL Power Rankings: Assessment of the NWSL clubs and their on-the-field performances every Monday

Transfer Grades: Looking at the most significant moves in and out of the NWSL clubs.

ESPN Social

Throughout the season, the company’s industry-leading social team will feature on-site social coverage of key NWSL matchups, tell unique stories around the game’s biggest names, and grow awareness of the league’s increasingly young rising talent through authentic, social-first storytelling across all social platforms (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, Snapchat).

2025 NWSL on ESPN Marketing Spot: “Facts”

Award-winning ESPN Marketing has launched a brand-new promotional campaign titled “Facts.” The campaign showcases the stars of the league — highlighting their on-field excellence and off-field personalities — giving everyone a reason to watch. Because the best soccer players in the world are doing their thing in the NWSL on ESPN. That’s a fact. Watch.

