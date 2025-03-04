ACC Network Heads to North Carolina for Two Weeks of Event and Studio Programming Surrounding 2025 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments from Greensboro and Charlotte

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament first & second rounds and T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament first round air exclusively on ACC Network

Surrounding live studio coverage throughout Champ Week of ACC Women’s & Men’s tournaments

Nothing But Net women’s and men’s selection specials Sunday, March 16

ACC Network tips off postseason coverage with more than 35 hours of studio and event programming on ACCN surrounding the 2025 ACC women’s and men’s basketball tournaments in Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. ACCN is the exclusive home to the first and second rounds of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and the first round of the T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, with live studio coverage scheduled from onsite throughout both tournaments.

Live Game Action

ACC Network will exclusively televise the first and second rounds of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, in addition to two quarterfinal matchups. For the first time, two women’s quarterfinal games and the semifinals will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s championship game will once again air live on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth, Pam Ward and Beth Mowins will handle play-calling duties throughout the tournament with Kelly Gramlich, Stephanie White and Debbie Antonelli serving as the game analysts. The team of Mowins, Antonelli and reporter Taylor Tannebaum will call the semifinal and championship games.

All three games from the first round of the T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Tournament will air on ACCN Tuesday, March 11. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim will call the first two games at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., while Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin will team up to call the evening game (7 p.m.). The pair of play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and Alexander will call the semifinals on March 14 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the championship game on Saturday, March 15 (ESPN).

Nothing But Net

Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball show, will be live from both Greensboro and Charlotte with surrounding coverage on ACCN, ESPN and ESPN2. In Greensboro, the team of hosts Justin Walters and Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich, the former Clemson sharpshooter, 2006 ACC Player of the Year Ivory Latta and legendary Notre Dame coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw will provide pregame, halftime and postgame insights from courtside.

The following week at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Tannebaum will host alongside Nothing But Net men’s analysts Joel Berry, the 2016 ACC Tournament MVP, Hall of Fame Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, 2002 ACC Tournament MVP Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock, the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player with Louisville. The team will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis during the first day of competition and will wrap up action from the day with an hour-long show at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. On Saturday, Nothing But Net will air a pre-Championship game show (7:30 p.m., ACCN) and an hour-long postgame show once a champion is crowned (10:30 p.m., ACCN).

‘Come for it All’

ACCN has debuted its 2025 women’s and men’s ACC Tournament anthems, extensions of the “Come for it All” ACCN brand platform. The spots showcase “all” of the unique attitudes of each school, owning the importance of the tournaments and laying the groundwork for the pure excitement to come over the next two weeks. The anthems extend ACCN’s artist partnerships with Natalie Jane and Leon Thomas from the regular season, utilizing Jane’s track “The Top” and Thomas’ track “How Fast”.

Watch the women’s anthem HERE and the men’s anthem HERE.

Athletes for Hope

In recognition of International Women’s Day on March 8, ACC Network and the ACC have partnered with Athletes for Hope (AFH), a non-profit organization that educates, encourages and empowers athletes to find their philanthropic passions. As part of ESPN’s commitment to youth sports, ESPN provided a $125,000 grant to AFH’s CHAMPS program, which supports over 200,000 students nationwide. CHAMPS harnesses the power of sport to enhance children’s mental health, character-building skills and physical activity.

ACCN and the ACC will host approximately 50 young girls, coaches and parents from local sports teams supported by AFH at the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals that day.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights:

ACC PM: Mark Packer , host of ACCN’s weekday afternoon program ACC PM, will be live from Charlotte on Friday, March 14 with special guests scheduled to appear throughout the two-hour show, previewing that night’s semifinal matchups.

, host of ACCN’s weekday afternoon program ACC PM, will be live from Charlotte on Friday, March 14 with special guests scheduled to appear throughout the two-hour show, previewing that night’s semifinal matchups. Selection Sunday: On Sunday, March 16, ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. At 9 p.m., Tannebaum hosts Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special alongside Berry, Boozer and Hancock. At 10 p.m., Walters hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Gramlich, Latta and McGraw. Each special will react to the official NCAA Tournament bracket and break down the path of each ACC team in the field of 68.

On Sunday, March 16, ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from the Bristol, Conn. studios. At 9 p.m., Tannebaum hosts Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special alongside Berry, Boozer and Hancock. At 10 p.m., Walters hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Gramlich, Latta and McGraw. Each special will react to the official NCAA Tournament bracket and break down the path of each ACC team in the field of 68. CBB Live Scoreboard: In addition to Nothing But Net on ACC Network, the women’s and men’s Nothing But Net teams will provide studio wraps coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the two tournaments. CBB Live Scoreboard will feature Riggs, Gramlich, Latta and McGraw in between the two women’s semifinal matchups on ESPN2. In Charlotte, CBB Live Scoreboard features Durham, Berry and Boeheim during afternoon sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and Tannebaum, Berry, Boeheim, Boozer and Hancock during Wednesday and Thursday’s night sessions. The full team will also host halftime coverage of Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game on ESPN.

In addition to Nothing But Net on ACC Network, the women’s and men’s Nothing But Net teams will provide studio wraps coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the two tournaments. CBB Live Scoreboard will feature Riggs, Gramlich, Latta and McGraw in between the two women’s semifinal matchups on ESPN2. In Charlotte, CBB Live Scoreboard features Durham, Berry and Boeheim during afternoon sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and Tannebaum, Berry, Boeheim, Boozer and Hancock during Wednesday and Thursday’s night sessions. The full team will also host halftime coverage of Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship game on ESPN. Postgame Sound: Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Championship trophy presentations will also be carried live postgame on Nothing But Net.

Champ Week Presented by Principal – Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Wed, March 5 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 6:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACCN Thu, March 6 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACCN Fri, March 7 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACCN Sat, March 8 Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Taylor Tannebaum ESPN2 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Taylor Tannebaum ESPN2 Sun, March 9 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Taylor Tannebaum ESPN

Champ Week Presented by Principal – 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.)