AUDIO: 2025 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 5 minutes ago

On Wednesday, March 26, ESPN front office insider Mike Tannenbaum held a 2025 NFL Draft media call following the release of his latest mock draft.

In conjunction with additional NFL draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive multi-platform programming surrounding next month’s NFL Draft (Apr. 24-26). More information on ESPN’s NFL draft programming will be announced in the coming days.

Please Note: Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below.

  • 00:00:45: Definition of a successful NFL Draft for a team
  • 00:02:30: Philosophy on building a quarterback room
  • 00:04:00: Steelers
  • 00:06:00: How teams can overcome past poor NFL Drafts
  • 00:07:30: Chargers
  • 00:08:30: Browns
  • 00:09:30: Dolphins
  • 00:11:30: Bills
  • 00:12:55: 49ers
  • 00:15:00: Ravens
  • 00:17:30: Broncos
  • 00:19:00: Eagles
  • 00:20:25: Panthers
  • 00:21:50: Shedeur Sanders
  • 00:22:40: Lions
  • 00:23:50: Dolphins
  • 00:24:50: Onside kicks
  • 00:25:50: Prospects with a rising stock
  • 00:26:30: Travis Hunter

