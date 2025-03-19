NFL
AUDIO: 2025 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. (3/19/25)
On Wednesday, March 19, ESPN senior NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. held his first 2025 NFL draft media call following the release of his mock draft 3.0. To listen to the call, please click here or on the below image.
Kiper Jr.’s next mock draft is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 8.
In conjunction with additional NFL draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive multi-platform programming surrounding next month’s NFL Draft (Apr. 24-26). More information on ESPN’s NFL draft programming will be announced in the coming days.
Please Note: Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below the video.
- 1-minute mark: New York Jets
- 2-minute mark: Cam Ward/Tennessee Titans
- 6-minute mark: New York Giants/Shedeur Sanders
- 8-minute mark: Travis Hunter/Physical Makeup
- 11-minute mark: Browns/Abdul Carter/Quarterbacks
- 13-minute mark: Tyler Warren/James Pearce Jr.
- 15-minute mark: Quinn Ewers
- 17-minute mark: New York Jets/Armand Membou
- 19-minute mark: Dallas Cowboys/Tetairoa McMillan
- 21-minute mark: Tennessee Titans/Top of Draft Strategy
- 23-minute mark: Hollin Pierce
- 24-minute mark: Tetairoa McMillian/Jonah Savaiinaea
- 28-minute mark: Mason Graham
- 30-minute mark: Pittsburgh Steelers
- 32-minute mark: Trades and Talent at Top of the Draft
- 34-minute mark: Defensive End/Edge at End of First Round
- 36-minute mark: Buffalo Bills/Cornerbacks
- 38-minute mark: Denver Broncos/Running Backs
- 40-minute mark: Baltimore Ravens
- 42-minute mark: Abdul Carter
- 44-minute mark: Detroit Lions/James Pearce Jr.
- 48-minute mark: Oregon Players
- 50-minute mark: Jihaad Campbell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 53-minute mark: Top Offensive Linemen/Miami Dolphins
- 56-minute mark: Ashton Jeanty
- 59-minute mark: Cam Ward and Running Back Value Increasing