Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals Returns for 16th Season April 2-5

Thirteen SC Next Top 25 ranked boys and girls teams to participate, including: All ten boys teams ranked top ten in the country Three of the top ten ranked girls teams in the country



Ten Games Available Across ESPN Platforms; Championship Games Set to Air on ESPN2 and ESPN

Chipotle Nationals returns to Indiana April 2-5, 2025 with the16th annual tournament featuring the best high school basketball teams in the country competing in post-season play. The tournament has a new home in 2025, taking place at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. near Indianapolis. Ten games will be available across ESPN platforms, including the boys’ championship game airing on ESPN. Thirteen total teams in the boys’ and girls’ fields are ranked in the SC Next Top 25. All ten boys teams are ranked in the top ten, while three of the girls teams are ranked in the top ten in the nation.

The tournament will showcase 41 ESPN ranked boys players and 19 espnW ranked girls players, including eleven total All-Americans.

The four-day tournament begins Wednesday April 2 with the boys’ opening round starting at 6:15 p.m. ET. The boys’ quarterfinals follow on Thursday, April 3 starting at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. The girls’ semifinals are set for Friday, April 4, starting at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU and the boys’ semifinals starting at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The tournament culminates on Saturday, April 5, with the girls’ championship at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 and the boys’ championship at noon on ESPN. Ted Emrich and Paul Biancardi will call the boys’ tournament while Matt Schick and Brooke Weisbrod will announce the girls’ tournament.

“Chipotle Nationals is the premier high school basketball tournament in the nation,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director. “With an exceptional showcase of talent, it serves as a platform for the country’s most elite teams to compete for a championship. The tournament’s rosters are filled with future college stars and potential NBA draft lottery picks. This year’s field of teams does not have a clear-cut favorite which will certainly add major drama to the championship game. The intensity and excitement surrounding Chipotle Nationals make it the ultimate destination for fans to witness the crowning of a champion among the nation’s best teams.”

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, April 2 6:15 p.m. Boys’ Opening Rd. Game 1 – (10) Dynamic (Tex.) vs. (7) Montverde (Fla.) TBD 8 p.m. Boys’ Opening Rd. Game 2 – (9) Wasatch (Utah) vs. (8) IMG (Fla.) TBD Thu, April 3 2 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 1 – (6) Prolific (Calif.) vs. (3) Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) ESPN2 4 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 2 – Game 1 Winner vs. (2) Link (Mo.) ESPN2 6 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 3 – (5) CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) vs. (4) Brewster (N.H.) ESPNU 8 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 4 – Game 2 Winner vs. (1) Christopher Columbus (Fla.) ESPNU Fri, April 4 10:30 a.m. Girls’ Semifinal 1 – Faith Family (Tex.) vs. (2) Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Girls’ Semifinal 2 – (6) IMG (Fla.) vs. (4) Westtown (Penn.) ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 1 – Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 Winner ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 2 – Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 Winner ESPN2 Sat, Apr 5 10 a.m. Girls’ Championship Game ESPN2 Noon Boys’ Championship Game ESPN

2025 Chipotle Nationals Participating Boys Teams:

Boys team rankings are from the SCNext Top 25

Boys player rankings are from the ESPN 100 (class of 2025), ESPN 60 (class of 2026) and ESPN 25 (class of 2027)

Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) SCNext No. 1

Tournament History: Second appearance

Coach: Andrew Moran

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 3 Cameron Boozer (Duke), No. 16 Cayden Boozer (Duke); No. 8 junior Caleb Gaskins, No. 13 junior Jaxon Richardson

Link Academy (Mo.) SC Next No. 2

Tournament History: Third appearance, Champion in 2023 (Runner-up in 2022)

Coach: Chad Myers

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 6 Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston), No. 42 Jerry Easter (USC), No. 46 Davion Hannah (Alabama), No. 60 A’mare Bynum (Ohio State), No. 65 John Clark (Texas)

Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) SCNext No. 3

Tournament History: Third appearance

Coach: John Buck

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 32 Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse), No. 40 Kayden Mingo (Penn State), No. 54 Nigel James (Marquette); No. 11 junior Dylan Mingo; No. 15 sophomore Moussa Kamissoko

Brewster Academy (N.H.) SCNext No. 4

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Jason Smith

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 38 Dwayne Aristode (Arizona); No. 42 junior Sebastian Wilkins

CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) SCNext No. 5

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Brandon Rosenthal

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 90 Jaion Pitt; No. 37 junior Miles Sadler; No. 4 sophomore Paul Osaruyi

Prolific Prep (Calif.) SC Next No. 6

Tournament History: Fifth appearance

Coach: Ryan Bernardi

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 2 Darryn Peterson (Kansas), No. 28 Niko Bundalo (Washington); No. 8 sophomore Gabe Nesmith; No. 9 sophomore Obinna Ekezie

Montverde Academy (Fla.) SCNext No. 7

Tournament History: 14th appearance, Champions in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2024

Coach: Kevin Boyle

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 26 Cornelius Ingram Jr. (Florida), No. 39 Hudson Greer (Creighton), No. 41 Dante Allen (Villanova); No. 59 Trent Sisley (Indiana); No. 16 junior Kayden Allen; No. 21 sophomore King Gibson

IMG Academy (Fla.) SCNext No. 8

Tournament History: Seventh appearance, Champion in 2019

Coach: Sean McAloon

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 5 Darius Acuff, Jr. (Arkansas), No. 29 Sadiq White (Syracuse), No. 84 Kareem Stagg (Georgia); No. 47 junior Chase Foster, No. 53 junior Felipe Quinones, No. 54 junior Jermal Jones

Wasatch Academy (Utah) SCNext No. 9

Tournament History: Fifth appearance

Coach: Paul Peterson

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 13 Isiah Harwell (Houston); No. 55 junior Katrelle Harmon

Dynamic Prep (Tex.) SCNext No. 10

Tournament History: First Appearance

Coach: Jermaine O’Neal

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 37 Jaden Toombs, (SMU), No. 100 Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (SMU); No. 3 sophomore Marcus Spears Jr., No. 6 sophomore Ryan Hampton

2025 Chipotle Nationals Participating Girls Teams:

Girls team rankings are per the SC Next Top 25

Girls player rankings are per the espnW 100 (class of 2025), espnW Super 60 (class of 2026), espnW Terrific 25 (class of 2027) and espnW Watchlist (class of 2028)

Montverde Academy (Fla.) SCNext No. 2

Tournament History: Fourth appearance, Champion in 2022, 2023, 2024

Head coach: Matt Shewmake

espnW Ranked Players: No. 4 Agot Makeer (South Carolina), No. 5 Aaliyah Crump (Texas), No. 45 Holland Harris (Clemson), No. 51 Lourdes Da Silva Costa (Alabama); No. 1 junior Saniyah Hall, No. 35 junior Melissa Odom; No. 13 sophomore Jayla Forbes

Westtown School (Penn.) SCNext No. 4

Tournament History: Second appearance

Coach: Fran Burbidge

espnW Ranked Players: No. 4 sophomore Jordyn Palmer, No. 15 sophomore Jessie Moses

IMG Academy (Fla.) SCNext No. 6

Tournament History: Third appearance (runner-up in 2024)

Coach: Frank Oliver Jr.

espnW Ranked Players: No. 14 Deniya Prawl (Tennessee), No. 16 Lara Somfai (Stanford), No. 27 Kelis Fisher (UConn); No. 28 Nylah Wilson (Auburn), No. 61 Manuella Alves-Fernandez (Illinois); No. 19 junior Kelsi Andrews

Faith Family Academy (Tex.)

Tournament History: First appearance

Head Coach: Andrea Robinson

espnW Players: No. 97 Joy Egbuna (Alabama); No. 17 junior Amari Byles, No. 49 junior Amayah Garcia; No. 18 sophomore Finley Chastain;

Tickets are available for purchase online, along with brackets and further event information at chipotlenationals.com

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,700 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune’s Most Admired Companies 2025 list and Time Magazine’s Most Influential Companies. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

About Paragon Sports Marketing

Paragon Sports Marketing is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN for over 22 years to deliver more than 1,300 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.

Chipotle Nationals Media credential request application: https://form.jotform.com/240514104642141

ESPN media contact: Lily Blum, [email protected]