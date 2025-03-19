Clay Norrell Named Executive Director of IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

MONTGOMERY – Clay Norrell has been named the Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, FCS Kickoff and Red Tails Classic, assuming the position previously held by Johnny Williams, who passed away on Feb. 4 after a lengthy illness. Norrell spent the last six years as the Assistant Executive Director under Williams’ tutelage.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be appointed as the Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, FCS Kickoff and Red Tails Classic,” Norrell said. “I look forward to stepping into this new role and carrying forward the enduring legacy that Johnny Williams entrusted to us.”

Norrell’s experience includes management of more than twenty different football games as Assistant Executive Director, working closely with community partners and sponsors, while also overseeing game operations and game volunteers. Norell was also heavily involved in the planning of various game events and logistics and served in the same capacity for the Myrtle Beach Bowl since 2021.

“We are excited to have Clay carry on the legacy and leadership of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl,” said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events. “Johnny Williams has left a lasting impact on the sport of college football, and I know that Clay will do an excellent job in furthering our event opportunities in Montgomery.”

Norrell was chosen for the inaugural class of the Football Bowl Association Leadership Symposium in 2019 and serves on the Board of Directors for the AUM Department of Kineisology Advisory Board and the YMCA of Montgomery County Boys Work Committee. He is also member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Norrell is a graduate of Troy University with a degree in business management. He is married to the former Hayden Turner Norrell.