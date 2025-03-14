Cue the Confetti! ESPN Platforms Deliver 625+ Hours of NCAA Winter Championship Competition in March and April

College Basketball - Men'sCollege Basketball - Women'sCollege HockeyCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)Wrestling

Cue the Confetti! ESPN Platforms Deliver 625+ Hours of NCAA Winter Championship Competition in March and April

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 31 minutes ago
  • ESPN’s Original Content Series, Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, Spotlights Wrestling, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Ice Hockey and Women’s Gymnastics in Four New Episodes

As part of ESPN and the NCAA’s expanded rights agreement, ESPN platforms will present more than 625 hours of live programming surrounding 20 NCAA Winter Championships this March and April, including men’s & women’s indoor track & field, men’s & women’s swimming & diving, wrestling, men’s & women’s basketball across all divisions, fencing, men’s & women’s ice hockey, bowling, and men’s & women’s gymnastics. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN+, with select NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament games and the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship streaming live on Disney+.

The first titles captured this winter will be from Virginia Beach, Va. with the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, March 14-15. Trophy-lifting season continues through Saturday, April 19, with the NC Women’s Gymnastics Championship live on ABC at 4 p.m. ET, and – for the first time presented on ESPN platforms – the NC Men’s Gymnastics Championship on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. In another first, the NCAA Selection Show for women’s gymnastics will be televised on Monday, March 24 at noon on ESPNU.

In addition to the NC Women’s Gymnastics Championship, ABC will once again play host to select early round matchups and the title game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on Friday, April 6. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com, and all national championship finals will be available to stream on ESPN+. Both women’s basketball and women’s gymnastics will feature pre-championship studio programming on ABC leading into their respective title games, as well as a men’s ice hockey pre-championship studio show on ESPN2.

Beyond presenting live events and studio programming, ESPN continues Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, the original content series surrounding various NCAA Championships. Wrestling is the first of four shows highlighting winter sports, followed by women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and women’s gymnastics. In all, ESPN will produce one-hour original content shows for eight NCAA sports during the 2024-25 season, with men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball closing out the slate. Women’s volleyball started the series in the fall.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,300 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms annually.

Game On: Journey to the
NCAA Championship		 ESPN+ Premiere TV Premiere/Time (ET) Network
Wrestling Fri, Mar 14 Wed, Mar 19 | 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Basketball Thu, Mar 20 Thu, Mar 20 | 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s Ice Hockey Wed, Mar 26 Wed, Mar 26 | 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Gymnastics Fri, Mar 28 Wed, Apr 2 | 2 p.m. ESPN2

2025 NCAA WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ESPN PLATFORMS
All championship finals streaming on ESPN+

Date(s) Championship Platform
Mar 14-15 Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field ESPN+ – Prelims/Finals
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Mar 16)
Mar 19-22 Women’s Swimming & Diving ESPN+ – Prelims/Finals
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Mar 26)
Mar 20-22 Men’s Wrestling ESPNU – First Round
ESPN – Second Round
ESPNU – Quarterfinals
ESPN2 – Semifinals
ESPNU – Medal Round
ESPN – Championship
ESPN+ – Individual Streams & MatCast
Mar 20-22 Div. III Men’s Basketball ESPN+
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Apr 2)
Mar 20-22 Div. III Women’s Basketball ESPN+
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Apr 2)
Mar 20-23 Men’s & Women’s Fencing ESPN+ – Men’s
ESPN+ – Men’s/Women’s
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Apr 8)
Mar 13-23 Women’s Ice Hockey ESPN+ – First Round
ESPN+ – Quarterfinals
ESPN+ – Semifinals
ESPNU – Championship
Mar 25-27 Div. II Men’s Basketball ESPN+
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Apr 9 & 10)
Mar 24-28 Div. II Women’s Basketball ESPN+
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Apr 8)
Mar 26-29 Men’s Swimming & Diving ESPN+ – Prelims/Finals
ESPNU – Tape Delay (Mar 31)
Mar 20-Apr 2 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) ESPN+ – First Round, Second Round, Quarterfinals
ESPNU – Semifinals
ESPN2 – Championship
Mar 18-Apr 3 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+ – Early Rounds
ESPN/ESPN2 – Semifinals
ESPN – Championship
Mar 19-Apr 6 Div. I Women’s Basketball ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNEWS – Early Rounds
ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+ – Semifinals
ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ – Championship
Apr 5 & 7 Div. I Men’s Basketball International Broadcast
Mar 27-Apr 12 Men’s Ice Hockey ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+ – Regional Semifinals
ESPN2/ESPNU – Regional Finals
ESPN2 – Semifinals
ESPN2 – Championship
Apr 12 Women’s Bowling ESPNU
Apr 2-19 Women’s Gymnastics ESPN+ – Regionals
ESPN2 – Semifinals
ABC – Championship
ESPN+ – Semifinal/Championship Streams
Apr 18-19 Men’s Gymnastics ESPN+ – Semifinals
ESPN2 – Championship
ESPN+ – Semifinal/Championship Streams

 

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 31 minutes ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
Back to top button