Cue the Confetti! ESPN Platforms Deliver 625+ Hours of NCAA Winter Championship Competition in March and April

ESPN’s Original Content Series, Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, Spotlights Wrestling, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Ice Hockey and Women’s Gymnastics in Four New Episodes

As part of ESPN and the NCAA’s expanded rights agreement, ESPN platforms will present more than 625 hours of live programming surrounding 20 NCAA Winter Championships this March and April, including men’s & women’s indoor track & field, men’s & women’s swimming & diving, wrestling, men’s & women’s basketball across all divisions, fencing, men’s & women’s ice hockey, bowling, and men’s & women’s gymnastics. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN+, with select NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament games and the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship streaming live on Disney+.

The first titles captured this winter will be from Virginia Beach, Va. with the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, March 14-15. Trophy-lifting season continues through Saturday, April 19, with the NC Women’s Gymnastics Championship live on ABC at 4 p.m. ET, and – for the first time presented on ESPN platforms – the NC Men’s Gymnastics Championship on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. In another first, the NCAA Selection Show for women’s gymnastics will be televised on Monday, March 24 at noon on ESPNU.

In addition to the NC Women’s Gymnastics Championship, ABC will once again play host to select early round matchups and the title game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on Friday, April 6. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com, and all national championship finals will be available to stream on ESPN+. Both women’s basketball and women’s gymnastics will feature pre-championship studio programming on ABC leading into their respective title games, as well as a men’s ice hockey pre-championship studio show on ESPN2.

Beyond presenting live events and studio programming, ESPN continues Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, the original content series surrounding various NCAA Championships. Wrestling is the first of four shows highlighting winter sports, followed by women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and women’s gymnastics. In all, ESPN will produce one-hour original content shows for eight NCAA sports during the 2024-25 season, with men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball closing out the slate. Women’s volleyball started the series in the fall.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,300 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms annually.

Game On: Journey to the

NCAA Championship ESPN+ Premiere TV Premiere/Time (ET) Network Wrestling Fri, Mar 14 Wed, Mar 19 | 2 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Basketball Thu, Mar 20 Thu, Mar 20 | 5 p.m. ESPN Men’s Ice Hockey Wed, Mar 26 Wed, Mar 26 | 2 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Gymnastics Fri, Mar 28 Wed, Apr 2 | 2 p.m. ESPN2

2025 NCAA WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ESPN PLATFORMS

All championship finals streaming on ESPN+