ESPN & ABC’s 2025 WNBA Regular Season Schedule

Opening Weekend Action Features Defending Champion New York Liberty Hosting Las Vegas Aces, and Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game airs on ABC in primetime and streaming on Disney+ for the first time

ESPN and ABC today, in conjunction with the WNBA, unveiled their 2025 regular season broadcast schedule. ESPN, which has aired the WNBA since the league’s inception in 1997, will tip off its 29th consecutive season on Saturday, May 17, with expanded coverage across ESPN, ABC, Disney+, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

During the upcoming season, the WNBA will collaborate with ESPN to present up to 55 possible games beginning with the WNBA regular season Presented by Google and extending through the WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, which will feature up to 29 games, including the new best-of-seven format for the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV. ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage throughout the season.

Star-Studded Opening Weekend Action

ESPN’s regular-season coverage tips off on Saturday, May 17, with the WNBA Tip Off Presented by CarMax doubleheader on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and, for the second consecutive year, Disney+. The two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces visit the reigning champion New York Liberty (1 p.m. ET, ABC, Disney+, ESPN+). New York will raise its championship banner and hold its ring ceremony at Barclays Center before facing Las Vegas in a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV and Semifinals of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google. A’ja Wilson, the league’s only active three-time MVP competes in the first game of the doubleheader against the New York Liberty, along with two-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd who will make her Aces debut after 10 seasons with Seattle.

In the second game of the day, reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team pick Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Disney+, ESPN+,). The game marks the Sky debut of WNBA champions Courtney Vandersloot, returning to her Sky uniform, and Ariel Atkins. It also features the first game for head coaches Stephanie White (Fever), returning to Indiana as head coach after two seasons with the Connecticut Sun, and Tyler Marsh (Sky), making his WNBA head coaching debut.

WNBA On ESPN Platforms Opening Weekend Schedule

Date Time (ET) Away Home Platforms Sat., May 17 12:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown presented by Google ABC 1 p.m. Las Vegas New York ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ 3 p.m. Chicago Indiana ABC, ESPN+, Disney+

New in 2025

ESPN to present up to 26 regular-season games, up from 25 last season.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever . The AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will air on ABC in primetime for the second consecutive year and, for the first time, stream live on Disney+ and ESPN+.

The 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest will air on ESPN and, for the first time, stream live on Disney+ and ESPN+.

ABC’s record-high 13 games will simulcast on ESPN+.

Select games will stream on Disney+, including the doubleheader on TWDC platforms for opening weekend.

Added coverage will be provided by WNBA Countdown presented by Google – ESPN’s pregame show – which returns for the regular season with at least 14 editions immediately preceding game broadcasts. For the first time, the show will lead into ESPN’s telecast of the 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge.

Additional Highlights of the ESPN’s WNBA Schedule

The 2025 WNBA on ESPN schedule will feature extensive coverage, with blockbuster matchups throughout the season.

Indiana , whose roster features four 2024 WNBA All-Stars, will play 10 games across ABC and ESPN. New York and Las Vegas, whose rosters feature a combined seven 2024 WNBA All-Stars and four 2024 All-WNBA Team selections, will play nine and eight games, respectively, on ESPN platforms. Chicago will appear six times across ABC and ESPN, and Minnesota will make five appearances.

The WNBA’s newest team, the Valkyries, whose expansion draft in December included the selection of Kate Martin, Stephanie Talbot, Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini, will make their ABC debut on Saturday, June 7, when they host the Aces (3 p.m. ET). Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase faces her former team, while 2024 Kia WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson could be closing in on 5,000 career points.

The Phoenix Mercury and its new acquisitions, WNBA career triple-doubles leader Alyssa Thomas and two-time WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally, will make their first ABC appearance of the season on Satur day, June 21 at Chicago (1 p.m. ET). That game also will see the Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, a 2024 All-WNBA Second Team selection, return to Chicago, where she led the Sky to the 2021 championship as MVP of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV .

ESPN will carry the action when the Connecticut Sun, which last season played in front of a sold-out crowd in its first-ever game in Boston, returns to TD Garden on Tuesday, July 15 to host Indiana (8 p.m. ET). Fever’s new head coach, Stephanie White, will face her former team, Connecticut, whom she coached in 2023 and 2024.

It will be a battle of No. 1 overall picks when the Dallas Wings visit the Fever on Sun., July 13 (ABC, 1 p.m. ET) and Tuesday, Aug. 12 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) . Dallas is set to add the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm to a roster that includes two-time AT&T WNBA All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale and 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington. Indiana’s roster boasts Clark and Boston, the last two No. 1 overall picks.

When play resumes on Tuesday, July 22 following the All-Star break, ESPN tips off its coverage with a doubleheader that starts with New York hosting Indiana (8 p.m. ET). In the second game, Las Vegas welcomes the Atlanta Dream, which recently added free-agent acquisitions Brittney Griner, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, and Brionna Jones, a three-time WNBA All-Star, to a roster that includes two-time WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray and 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard (10 p.m. ET).

The New York Liberty take on the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA Finals rematch on Tuesday, July 30 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET). Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, former UConn star, finished top five in scoring last season.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 11, ESPN will once again collaborate with the WNBA to air all Playoffs and Finals games. Wall-to-wall coverage of the WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google and the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV will feature up to 29 games across ESPN platforms.

Below is the complete ESPN platforms regular-season schedule. A link to the full WNBA schedule can be located here.

2025 WNBA Regular-Season Schedule Across ESPN Platforms

Date Time Away Home Platforms Sat., May 17 1 p.m. Las Vegas New York ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ 3 p.m. Chicago Indiana ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Tue., June 3 9:30 p.m. Dallas Seattle ESPN Sat., June 7 3 p.m. Las Vegas Golden State ABC, ESPN+ Tue., June 10 8 p.m. Chicago New York ESPN Sat., June 14 3 p.m. New York Indiana ABC, ESPN+ Sat., June 21 1 p.m. Phoenix Chicago ABC, ESPN+ Sun., June 22 3 p.m. Indiana Las Vegas ESPN Tue., June 24 8 p.m. Los Angeles Chicago ESPN Tue., July 8 8 p.m. Las Vegas New York ESPN Tue., July 12 1 p.m. Minnesota Chicago ABC, ESPN+ Sun., July 13 1 p.m. Dallas Indiana ABC, ESPN+ Tue., July 15 8 p.m. Indiana Connecticut ESPN Fri., July 18 8 p.m. WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Sat., July 19 8:30 p.m. 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Tue., July 22 8 p.m. Indiana New York ESPN Sat., July 22 10 p.m. Atlanta Las Vegas ESPN Sun., July 27 3 p.m. Indiana Chicago ABC, ESPN+ Mon., July 28 8 p.m. New York Dallas ESPN Wed., July 30 8 p.m. New York Minnesota ESPN Sat., Aug 2 3 p.m. Minnesota Las Vegas ABC, ESPN+ Sun., Aug. 3 3 p.m. Indiana Seattle ABC, ESPN+ Sun., Aug. 10 12:30 p.m. Minnesota New York ABC, ESPN+ Tue., Aug. 12 7:30 p.m. Dallas Indiana ESPN Wed., Aug 13 9:30 p.m. New York Las Vegas ESPN Sun., Aug. 17 3:30 p.m. Dallas Las Vegas ABC, ESPN+ Tue., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Indiana ESPN

