ESPN and MAAC Announce Multiyear Media Rights Extension

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and ESPN have announced a multiyear extension of their media rights agreement, increasing exposure for student-athletes from MAAC member institutions across all of ESPN’s platforms. Under the new agreement, select regular season conference men’s and women’s basketball games and Olympic sport contests will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU and more than 500 MAAC events will stream annually on ESPN+ and on the ESPN App.

The new agreement, set to begin in the 2025-26 academic year, is highlighted by the return of the MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship game to a primetime slot in a prominent national television window on ESPN/ESPN2 on Tuesday of Champ Week. Additionally, the MAAC Women’s Basketball Championship will now be a standalone event on Monday, available on ESPNU or ESPN+. The men’s and women’s basketball semifinals will take place on Sunday and stream on ESPN+, with the first rounds and quarterfinals also to be streamed on ESPN+. The full schedule for the 2026 MAAC Basketball Championships, including dates and times, will be released at a later date.

“The extension of our media rights agreement with ESPN represents a significant milestone for the MAAC and its student-athletes,” said MAAC Commissioner Travis Tellitocci. “By elevating the visibility of our basketball championships and expanding opportunities for our Olympic sports, we are advancing our strategic goal of increasing recognition for all MAAC programs. The primetime placement of the Men’s Basketball Championship and the improved positioning of our Women’s Basketball Championship will not only elevate the profile of our programs but also provide greater access for fans to engage with MAAC sports on a national stage. I would like to thank LEONA for their guidance and expertise throughout this process, as well as the members of the MAAC’s Technology & Digital Marketing Committee for their many contributions.”

“ESPN has enjoyed a collaborative relationship with the MAAC for decades and we look forward to continuing to highlight the conference’s member institutions and student-athletes across our platforms in the years ahead through this new agreement,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions.

In May, the MAAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will make its debut on ESPNU, shining a spotlight on a sport that earned the MAAC two NCAA Tournament bids last season. Outside of linear television, ESPN+ will continue to serve as the home for MAAC regular season and conference championship contests in baseball, lacrosse, women’s rowing, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, track & field, volleyball, and water polo, ensuring the Conference’s continued visibility on ESPN’s digital platforms.

This agreement extends the league’s longstanding collaborative relationship with ESPN, with the MAAC as one of the first conferences to embrace ESPN’s digital platforms, starting with ESPN3 and later transitioning to ESPN+. MAAC teams have been featured on ESPN since the Conference’s inception, reinforcing a lasting and valued relationship. The digital partnership has been instrumental in expanding the Conference’s reach nationally, with MAAC member institutions having produced and distributed more than 4,000 live events since the launch of ESPN+ in 2018, offering fans a reliable and accessible platform to follow MAAC teams across multiple sports.

In addition to providing exposure for student-athletes, the MAAC’s collaboration with ESPN has created invaluable opportunities for students involved in campus productions. Through hands-on experience, students continue to develop essential skills in sports media and broadcasting while learning directly from industry professionals, opening doors to numerous career opportunities in the field.

About the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

With 13 institutions strongly bound by the sound principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) is in its 44th year of competition during the 2024-25 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius University, Fairfield University, Iona University, Manhattan University, Marist University, Merrimack College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Sacred Heart University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.