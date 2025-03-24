ESPN Begins 36th Season of Major League Baseball Coverage with Opening Day Doubleheader and 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Debut

Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast Team Returns for Fourth Season Together

Jonas Brothers’ “I Can’t Lose” to be Opening Day & Sunday Night Baseball Anthem for 2025 MLB season

ESPN begins its 36th season of Major League Baseball coverage with an exclusive MLB Opening Day doubleheader on Thursday, March 27, and the 2025 Sunday Night Baseball debut on Sunday, March 30. Both of ESPN’s MLB Opening Day games will also be available for the first time on ESPN+ and Disney+.

ESPN’s MLB Opening Day doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. ET as the 2024 American League Champion New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich from Yankee Stadium. Joe Buck, the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football and a veteran of 24 World Series, will call his first national MLB game since the 2021 “Fall Classic.” Buck will be joined by guest analysts Joe Girardi (YES Network) and Bill Schroeder (Milwaukee Brewers) on commentary.

At 7 p.m., the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani host the Detroit Tigers and ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from Dodger Stadium. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. At 6 p.m., ESPN will air the Baseball Tonight pregame show, which will capture the World Series celebration and festivities from Dodger Stadium prior to the game. Kevin Connors hosts Baseball Tonight with analyst Xavier Scruggs and National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian.

ESPN’s MLB coverage continues on March 30 for the season debut of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. will host the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson. Ravech, Cone, Pérez and Olney, who are returning for their fourth year together, will call the game. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN leading into the action. Connors and Kurkjian will be joined by senior MLB insider Jeff Passan on the show.

ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza will appear on various ESPN platforms, including Get Up and First Take on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28, to provide insights on the start of the MLB season.

In addition, ESPN announced on March 23 it is soundtracking Sunday Night Baseball in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers and their new unreleased song “I Can’t Lose.” The song will be used as ESPN’s season-long anthem for all Sunday Night Baseball promotions, featured across the broadcasts and weekly tune-in commercials.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. ESPN Radio’s season-opening coverage includes the Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Opening Game with Mike Couzens and analyst Doug Glanville on commentary. ESPN Radio will then broadcast the Saturday, March 29, 1 p.m. matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees with Anish Shroff and Tim Kurkjian describing the action. Finally, Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio for March 30 – Braves vs. Padres – will be called by Shroff and Glanville at 7 p.m.

For more information on ESPN’s 2025 MLB schedule, including its alt-cast offerings, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].