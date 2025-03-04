ESPN Closes Out the Men’s College Basketball Regular Season with Top 10 Showdowns in the SEC and the Latest Installment of the Duke-North Carolina Rivalry
- Weekly slate includes two Top 10 matchups in the SEC – No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama (Wed, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn (Sat, 2:30 p.m., ESPN)
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday ahead of No. 2 Duke at North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Big 12 highlights include No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State (Tue, 9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 3 Houston at Baylor (Sat, 10 p.m., ESPN)
- Tournament champions to be crowned in the OVC, Big South and ASUN
ESPN’s regular season coverage of men’s college basketball comes to a conclusion with more than 240 games highlighted by 18 Top 25 teams in action and five ranked matchups this week, March 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country will play on ESPN platforms this week, including each of the nation’s top five programs. Plus, postseason play tips off on Friday with three conference championship games scheduled on ESPN platforms this weekend.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (March 4-9):
- Ranked Showdowns: Five ranked matchups round out the regular season action on ESPN platforms this week. On Super Tuesday presented by Progressive, No. 1 Auburn plays at No. 22 Texas A&M (9 p.m., ESPN) with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes on the call and No. 23 BYU plays at No. 10 Iowa State (9 p.m., ESPN2) with Dave Flemming and Chris Spatola calling the action. On Wednesday, No. 7 Alabama hosts No. 5 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN2) with the team of Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas and Molly McGrath On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 15 Missouri kick off the day’s action in Columbia (noon, ESPN) with play-by-play voice Hart and analyst Dane Bradshaw, while No. 1 Auburn hosts No. 7 Alabama (2:30, ESPN) in this season’s 12th Top 10 showdown in the SEC – the most ever in a season between conference opponents. Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Dykes will be on the call from Auburn.
- College GameDay: Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Chapel Hill for round two of the Tobacco Road Rivalry game between No. 2 Duke and North Carolina. Rece Davis leads the pregame show (10 a.m., ESPN) along with analysts Andraya Carter, Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. North Carolina will be making their 29th appearance on College GameDay while the Blue Devils will be making their 30th appearance, the most of any program. The two teams have split the previous 10 meetings between them when featured on the show. Dan Shulman, Bilas and Jess Sims will call the game action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
- Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: As Champ Week nears, two team that find themselves on the bubble face crucial weeks. Arkansas, among Joe Lunardi’s last four in, play at Vanderbilt (Tue, 10 p.m., SECN) and host No. 25 Mississippi State (Sat, noon, SECN). North Carolina (first four out) can improve their at-large chances by recording two wins this week – at Virginia Tech (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPNU) and against the Tar Heels’ fiercest rival, No. 2 Duke, in Chapel Hill (Sat, 6:30 p.m., ESPN).
- Postseason Play: Champ Week presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday with two semifinal matchups in the Ohio Valley Conference (8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m., ESPNU). Three teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament this weekend, as the OVC (Sat, 9 p.m., ESPN2), Big South (Sun, noon, ESPN2) and ASUN (Sun, 2 p.m., ESPN2) will crown their tournament champions. Robert Ford and Richie Schueler will announce the OVC title game, Matt Schick and Paul Biancardi call the Big South championship game action and Mike Monaco and Chris Spatola are courtside as the ASUN crowns their champion. Sunday will also see tournament action in the SoCon (semifinals) and WCC (quarterfinals).
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 4-9):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Tue, March 4
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina
Richard Cross, Brandon Johnson
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|LSU at No. 19 Kentucky
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Texas at No. 25 Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Baylor at TCU
Mark Neely, King McClure
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at No. 22 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State
Dave Flemming, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Syracuse at SMU
Lowell Galindo, Theo Pinson
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia
Anish Shroff, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|West Virginia at Utah
Ted Emrich, Jerod Haase
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN
|Wed, March 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama
Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas, Molly McGrath
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Clemson at Boston College
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at NC State
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Colorado at Texas Tech
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma
|SECN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss
Rece Davis, Jay Williams
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Notre Dame
Matt Schumacker, Eric Devendorf
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|California at No. 14 Louisville
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|Thu, March 6
|7 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at UAB
John Schriffen, Ron Slay
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Texas
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|Fri, March 7
|6 p.m.
|Ball State at Miami (OH)
Noah Reed, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at VCU
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship – Semifinal
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 16 Memphis
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship – Semifinal
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Sat, March 8
|Noon
|No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 25 Mississippi State at Arkansas
Kevin Fitzgerald, Ron Slay
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 14 Louisville
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 4 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 22 Texas A&M at LSU
Richard Cross, Joe Kleine
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|California at Notre Dame
Matt Schumacker, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|TCU at Colorado
Ted Emrich, Corey Williams
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Arizona at Kansas
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|SIAC Basketball Championship – Final
Robert Lee, Brandon Johnson
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UCF at West Virginia
Pete Sousa, BJ Taylor
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 5 Florida
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 11 Clemson
Anish Shroff, Jon Crispin
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Duke at North Carolina
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas Tech at Arizona State
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Michael Carter-Williams
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference Championship – Final
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 3 Houston at Baylor
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Utah at No. 23 BYU
Mark Neely, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|UC San Diego at UC Davis
Steve Quis, Ben Braun
|ESPN2
|Sun, March 9
|Noon
|Big South Basketball Championships – Final
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship – Final
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Basketball Championships – Semifinal
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|SoCon Basketball Championships – Semifinal
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|WCC Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|WCC Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2