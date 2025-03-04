ESPN Closes Out the Men’s College Basketball Regular Season with Top 10 Showdowns in the SEC and the Latest Installment of the Duke-North Carolina Rivalry

ESPN Closes Out the Men’s College Basketball Regular Season with Top 10 Showdowns in the SEC and the Latest Installment of the Duke-North Carolina Rivalry

Colin Bradley
  • Weekly slate includes two Top 10 matchups in the SEC – No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama (Wed, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn (Sat, 2:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday ahead of No. 2 Duke at North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Big 12 highlights include No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State (Tue, 9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 3 Houston at Baylor (Sat, 10 p.m., ESPN)
  • Tournament champions to be crowned in the OVC, Big South and ASUN

ESPN’s regular season coverage of men’s college basketball comes to a conclusion with more than 240 games highlighted by 18 Top 25 teams in action and five ranked matchups this week, March 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country will play on ESPN platforms this week, including each of the nation’s top five programs. Plus, postseason play tips off on Friday with three conference championship games scheduled on ESPN platforms this weekend.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (March 4-9):

  • Ranked Showdowns: Five ranked matchups round out the regular season action on ESPN platforms this week. On Super Tuesday presented by Progressive, No. 1 Auburn plays at No. 22 Texas A&M (9 p.m., ESPN) with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes on the call and No. 23 BYU plays at No. 10 Iowa State (9 p.m., ESPN2) with Dave Flemming and Chris Spatola calling the action. On Wednesday, No. 7 Alabama hosts No. 5 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN2) with the team of Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas and Molly McGrath On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 15 Missouri kick off the day’s action in Columbia (noon, ESPN) with play-by-play voice Hart and analyst Dane Bradshaw, while No. 1 Auburn hosts No. 7 Alabama (2:30, ESPN) in this season’s 12th Top 10 showdown in the SEC – the most ever in a season between conference opponents. Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Dykes will be on the call from Auburn.
  • College GameDay: Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Chapel Hill for round two of the Tobacco Road Rivalry game between No. 2 Duke and North Carolina. Rece Davis leads the pregame show (10 a.m., ESPN) along with analysts Andraya Carter, Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. North Carolina will be making their 29th appearance on College GameDay while the Blue Devils will be making their 30th appearance, the most of any program. The two teams have split the previous 10 meetings between them when featured on the show. Dan Shulman, Bilas and Jess Sims will call the game action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
  • Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: As Champ Week nears, two team that find themselves on the bubble face crucial weeks. Arkansas, among Joe Lunardi’s last four in, play at Vanderbilt (Tue, 10 p.m., SECN) and host No. 25 Mississippi State (Sat, noon, SECN). North Carolina (first four out) can improve their at-large chances by recording two wins this week – at Virginia Tech (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPNU) and against the Tar Heels’ fiercest rival, No. 2 Duke, in Chapel Hill (Sat, 6:30 p.m., ESPN).
  • Postseason Play: Champ Week presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday with two semifinal matchups in the Ohio Valley Conference (8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m., ESPNU). Three teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament this weekend, as the OVC (Sat, 9 p.m., ESPN2), Big South (Sun, noon, ESPN2) and ASUN (Sun, 2 p.m., ESPN2) will crown their tournament champions. Robert Ford and Richie Schueler will announce the OVC title game, Matt Schick and Paul Biancardi call the Big South championship game action and Mike Monaco and Chris Spatola are courtside as the ASUN crowns their champion. Sunday will also see tournament action in the SoCon (semifinals) and WCC (quarterfinals).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 4-9):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Tue, March 4 6 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina
Richard Cross, Brandon Johnson		 SECN
7 p.m. LSU at No. 19 Kentucky
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
7 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Miami at Georgia Tech
Doug Sherman, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
8 p.m. Texas at No. 25 Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise		 SECN
8 p.m. Baylor at TCU
Mark Neely, King McClure		 ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 1 Auburn at No. 22 Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
9 p.m. No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State
Dave Flemming, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Syracuse at SMU
Lowell Galindo, Theo Pinson		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Florida State at Virginia
Anish Shroff, Dan Bonner		 ACCN
9 p.m. West Virginia at Utah
Ted Emrich, Jerod Haase		 ESPN+
10 p.m. Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
11 p.m. Arizona State at No. 24 Arizona
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams		 ESPN
Wed, March 5 7 p.m. No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama
Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas, Molly McGrath		 ESPN2
7 p.m. No. 11 Clemson at Boston College
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress		 TBD
7 p.m. Kansas State at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Oklahoma State at UCF
Drew Fellios, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
8 p.m. Colorado at Texas Tech
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams		 ESPN+
8 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma SECN+
9 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss
Rece Davis, Jay Williams		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame
Matt Schumacker, Eric Devendorf		 ESPNU
9 p.m. California at No. 14 Louisville
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
Thu, March 6 7 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UAB
John Schriffen, Ron Slay		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Charlotte at North Texas
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark		 ESPN2
Fri, March 7 6 p.m. Ball State at Miami (OH)
Noah Reed, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Dayton at VCU
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship – Semifinal
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
9 p.m. South Florida at No. 16 Memphis
Brian Custer, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship – Semifinal
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
Sat, March 8 Noon No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
  Noon Vanderbilt at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 ESPNU
  Noon No. 25 Mississippi State at Arkansas
Kevin Fitzgerald, Ron Slay		 SECN
2 p.m. Stanford at No. 14 Louisville
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander		 ESPNU
2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 4 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
2:30 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
3 p.m. Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
4 p.m. SMU at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Eric Devendorf		 ESPNU
4 p.m. No. 22 Texas A&M at LSU
Richard Cross, Joe Kleine		 SECN
4 p.m. California at Notre Dame
Matt Schumacker, David Padgett		 ESPNU
4 p.m. TCU at Colorado
Ted Emrich, Corey Williams		 ESPN+
4:30 p.m. No. 24 Arizona at Kansas
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  4:30 p.m. SIAC Basketball Championship – Final
Robert Lee, Brandon Johnson		 ESPN+
5 p.m. UCF at West Virginia
Pete Sousa, BJ Taylor		 ESPN+
6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 5 Florida
John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
6 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
6 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 11 Clemson
Anish Shroff, Jon Crispin		 ESPNU
6:30 p.m. No. 2 Duke at North Carolina
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims		 ESPN
8 p.m. No. 9 Texas Tech at Arizona State
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley		 SECN
8 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Michael Carter-Williams		 ACCN
9 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Championship – Final
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler		 ESPN2
10 p.m. No. 3 Houston at Baylor
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
10 p.m. Utah at No. 23 BYU
Mark Neely, Scott Williams		 ESPNU
11 p.m. UC San Diego at UC Davis
Steve Quis, Ben Braun		 ESPN2
Sun, March 9 Noon Big South Basketball Championships – Final
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPN2
2 p.m. ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship – Final
Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
4 p.m. SoCon Basketball Championships – Semifinal
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPNU
6:30 p.m. SoCon Basketball Championships – Semifinal
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. WCC Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
11 p.m. WCC Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
