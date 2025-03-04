ESPN Closes Out the Men’s College Basketball Regular Season with Top 10 Showdowns in the SEC and the Latest Installment of the Duke-North Carolina Rivalry

Weekly slate includes two Top 10 matchups in the SEC – No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama (Wed, 7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn (Sat, 2:30 p.m., ESPN)

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday ahead of No. 2 Duke at North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 highlights include No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State (Tue, 9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 3 Houston at Baylor (Sat, 10 p.m., ESPN)

Tournament champions to be crowned in the OVC, Big South and ASUN

ESPN’s regular season coverage of men’s college basketball comes to a conclusion with more than 240 games highlighted by 18 Top 25 teams in action and five ranked matchups this week, March 4-9. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, eight of the Top 10 teams in the country will play on ESPN platforms this week, including each of the nation’s top five programs. Plus, postseason play tips off on Friday with three conference championship games scheduled on ESPN platforms this weekend.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (March 4-9):

Ranked Showdowns: Five ranked matchups round out the regular season action on ESPN platforms this week. On Super Tuesday presented by Progressive, No. 1 Auburn plays at No. 22 Texas A&M (9 p.m., ESPN) with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes on the call and No. 23 BYU plays at No. 10 Iowa State (9 p.m., ESPN2) with Dave Flemming and Chris Spatola calling the action. On Wednesday, No. 7 Alabama hosts No. 5 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN2) with the team of Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas and Molly McGrath On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 15 Missouri kick off the day’s action in Columbia (noon, ESPN) with play-by-play voice Hart and analyst Dane Bradshaw, while No. 1 Auburn hosts No. 7 Alabama (2:30, ESPN) in this season’s 12th Top 10 showdown in the SEC – the most ever in a season between conference opponents. Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale and Dykes will be on the call from Auburn.

College GameDay: Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Chapel Hill for round two of the Tobacco Road Rivalry game between No. 2 Duke and North Carolina. Rece Davis leads the pregame show (10 a.m., ESPN) along with analysts Andraya Carter, Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college insider Pete Thamel. North Carolina will be making their 29th appearance on College GameDay while the Blue Devils will be making their 30th appearance, the most of any program. The two teams have split the previous 10 meetings between them when featured on the show. Dan Shulman, Bilas and Jess Sims will call the game action (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Lunardi’s Bubble Watch: As Champ Week nears, two team that find themselves on the bubble face crucial weeks. Arkansas , among Joe Lunardi’s last four in, play at Vanderbilt (Tue, 10 p.m., SECN) and host No. 25 Mississippi State (Sat, noon, SECN). North Carolina (first four out) can improve their at-large chances by recording two wins this week – at Virginia Tech (Tue, 7 p.m., ESPNU) and against the Tar Heels’ fiercest rival, No. 2 Duke, in Chapel Hill (Sat, 6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Postseason Play: Champ Week presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday with two semifinal matchups in the Ohio Valley Conference (8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m., ESPNU). Three teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament this weekend, as the OVC (Sat, 9 p.m., ESPN2), Big South (Sun, noon, ESPN2) and ASUN (Sun, 2 p.m., ESPN2) will crown their tournament champions. Robert Ford and Richie Schueler will announce the OVC title game, Matt Schick and Paul Biancardi call the Big South championship game action and Mike Monaco and Chris Spatola are courtside as the ASUN crowns their champion. Sunday will also see tournament action in the SoCon (semifinals) and WCC (quarterfinals).

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (March 4-9):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule