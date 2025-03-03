ESPN Digital & Social Start 2025 at No. 1

ESPN Digital and Social topped the U.S. Sports Category in January with 209.3 million unique users, reaching 75% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in January, reaching 29.0 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined and more than five times its nearest non-ESPN competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

, the among all fantasy sports apps. ESPN Social marked its 43rd month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties, with 978 million engagements in January.

