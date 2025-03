ESPN+ Exclusively Debuts OviCast Alternate Presentation for Alex Ovechkin’s GR8 Chase for the NHL All-Time Goals Record

OviCast D ebuts Thursday with Capitals vs. Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be Available for All Remaining ESPN-Produced Regular Season Capitals Games

Ovechkin Isolated Camera, Stats and Information to Highlight Historic Chase

ESPN+ will exclusively present OviCast, a special alternate presentation focusing on the Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and his historic chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record.

Ovechkin (889 goals) will continue his pursuit of Gretzky’s record (894 goals) tonight, Thursday, March 27, when the Capitals face off against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

In addition to the traditional exclusive game presentations, OviCast alternate presentations will be available for all remaining ESPN-produced regular season Capitals games. Each OviCast will feature an isolated camera on Ovechkin in one box with record-breaking information below, alongside the traditional game feed in a second box with his game stats.

Washington Capitals regular season games featuring OviCast available on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thursday, March 27 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild* Thursday, April 10 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals Saturday, April 12 12:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 15 8 p.m. Washington Capitals at New York Islanders Thursday, April 17 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins*

Traditional Washington Capitals game presentations available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Thursday, March 27 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild* ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Thursday, April 10 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Saturday, April 12 12:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, April 15 8 p.m. Washington Capitals at New York Islanders ESPN Thursday, April 17 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins* ESPN

*March 27 and April 17 are shared side-by-side games with Monumental Sports Network

