ESPN launches First 2025 Formula 1 Season Promo Campaign Featuring Brand New Lady Gaga Song “Garden of Eden,” from Her Forthcoming Album MAYHEM, Out March 7

ESPN is revving up its Formula 1 (F1) coverage with Academy Award, Golden Globe, and 14-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga. Today, ESPN launched its first 2025 F1 season promo campaign featuring “Garden of Eden,” a brand new song from Gaga’s forthcoming album MAYHEM, out March 7. Throughout the F1 season, ESPN will spotlight additional music from the highly anticipated album.

Marking a return to Gaga’s pop roots, MAYHEM blends the eclectic energy that first captivated Gaga’s fans with a fresh and fearless artistic spirit. Rooted in the concept of chaos and transformation, the album is an unapologetic celebration of music’s ability to unite, provoke, and heal.

Fans will get their first listen when the campaign debuts March 5 ahead of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, March 15. The race will be televised on ESPN beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET (late Saturday night in some U.S. time zones).

All F1 races in the 2025 season will again be carried live in the U.S. on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, with all practice and qualifying sessions also aired along with all F1 Sprint events. Selected races will stream on ESPN+, which also will feature two alternate streams for all races (Driver Tracker and mixed onboard cameras).