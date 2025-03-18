ESPN Launches New Marketing Campaign for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is here, and if last year fans were on the edge of their seats, this year will have them out of them.

ESPN released its 2025 March Madness campaign celebrating the unforgettable moments set to occur across the 68-team tournament. The creative features Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii’s unreleased track, “Mop it Up.”

It also features the Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band and Sasha Cheek, a 2024 Delaware State University (DSU) graduate and Disney On The Yard Drum Major. Cheek was a head drum major during her time at DSU, a rare role at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), but makes her the perfect fit with her unique presence and leadership within the creative’s unapologetic vibe.

“Our campaign captures the essence of March Madness with high-voltage energy and unforgettable, dynamic athletes” said Rachel Epstein, ESPN VP Marketing, Live Sports and Audience Expansion. “This is the sport’s grandest stage – the marching band elevates that idea and celebrates the tournament’s unmatched spirit, from first tip to final confetti.”

The creative started running on Sunday, March 16 and will continue to run until April 6 across ESPN platforms until the conclusion of the Women’s Final Four in Tampa, April 4-6.

ESPN platforms have every angle of all 67 games covered, beginning Wednesday, March 19 with the First Four. March Madness women’s basketball on ESPN platforms is presented by Capital One with matchups available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

The 2025 Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Nissan, Allstate and Capital One is open now for fans to create entries, as well as join or create groups.

Participation in the ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge has more than doubled since 2019, growing by +103%, part of the significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports.