ESPN NBA Schedule Update: League-Leading Cleveland Cavaliers to Host Orlando Magic Exclusively on March 16 Edition of NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On the March 16 edition of ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase Presented by Popeyes, the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero will visit the 52-10 league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air exclusively on ABC and be simulcast on ESPN+. This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks game broadcast.

NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s will precede the Magic vs. Cavaliers game with a 30-minute pregame show at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. All ABC and ESPN NBA games and shows are also available to watch on the ESPN App.

