ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Miami Heat to Host Detroit Pistons on March 19

ESPN today, in conjunction with the NBA, announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, March 19, ESPN will televise the Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat game at 7:30 p.m. ET. It replaces the previously scheduled New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.

The Pistons vs. Heat game will precede the 10 p.m. matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on ESPN. Both games are also available on the ESPN App. The updated ESPN NBA schedule is available on ESPNPressRoom.com.

