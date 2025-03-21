ESPN NBA Schedule Update: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Doubleheader Added on April 2

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule with a doubleheader featuring both Western Conference and Eastern Conference leaders on April 2. In the first half of the doubleheader, the Eastern Conference leader Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm. This replaces the previously scheduled Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics matchup.

Following the game, at 9:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a matchup Presented by State Farm as the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham visit the Western Conference leader Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which replaces the previously scheduled broadcast of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers and will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Oklahoma City market.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

