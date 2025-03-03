ESPN Platforms Home to Over 240 Women’s College Basketball Conference Tournament Games During Champ Week Presented by Principal

23 Division I Champions to be crowned March 4-16 across ESPN platforms

March 9 serves as Championship Sunday, with six teams cutting down the net across ESPN linear platforms

The 2025 NCAA women’s basketball post season is underway with extensive coverage of over 240 women’s college basketball conference tournament games available across ESPN platforms. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on March 4, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN+, SEC Network and ACC Network.

Champ Week Highlights:

26 conference tournaments will be highlighted on ESPN platforms as teams look to punch their tickets to the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, with 23 Division I championship games slated for ESPN platforms

Championship Sunday: The championship games for the SoCon (noon ET, ESPNU/ESPN+), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (4 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+), Big 12 (5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPN2) will be televised on Sunday, March 9

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the fourth straight season

Every game of Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App

Conference Coverage:

The first and second rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament will air on ESPN, followed by the semifinals on ESPN2. The Championship game on Sunday will return to ESPN, set for 3 p.m. Sam Gore will team up with Steffi Sorensen to call the afternoon games in the first round, while Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck are on tap to call the evening first round matchups. For second round action, Gore is joined by Nikki Fargas to once again call the afternoon session, ahead of Lyle and Peck taking on the evening games. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe join the crew in Greenville, S.C., on Friday to call the first two quarterfinals on ESPN, while Lyle and Peck once again team up to call the evening portion of the quarterfinals. The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe are set to call all the action from both the semifinals and championship game as the SEC crowns its 2025 champion. SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Fargas, Sorensen and Kellie Harper join hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Tournament studio coverage from Greenville begins at 10:30 a.m. (Wed., and Thu) and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with additional Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day. SEC Now will also have a special Championship Sunday postgame edition at 8:30 p.m.

ACC Network will exclusively televise the first and second rounds of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 5-9), with the quarterfinals alternating on ACC Network and ESPN2. The two semifinal games from Greensboro, N.C., are slated for ESPN2, while the championship game will air on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich team up to call the early session first round games, while Pam Ward and Stephanie White are on tap to call the evening games for the opening round. Hildreth is then joined by Debbie Antonelli for the two afternoon games in the second round before tossing the mic to Ward and White. Beth Mowins joins Antonelli to call the two early quarterfinals on Fri., March 7, while Ward and White bring fans the final two quarterfinals of the night. Mowins and Antonelli are joined by reporter Taylor Tannebaum for Saturday’s semifinals matchups and Sunday’s championship call. Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from Greensboro with pregame, halftime and post-game coverage all five days of the competition on ACC Network, ESPN and ESPN2. The Nothing But Net team consists of hosts Justin Walters and Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich , the former Clemson sharpshooter, 2006 ACC Player of the Year Ivory Latta and legendary Notre Dame coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw.

and team up to call the early session first round games, while and are on tap to call the evening games for the opening round. Hildreth is then joined by for the two afternoon games in the second round before tossing the mic to Ward and White. joins Antonelli to call the two early quarterfinals on Fri., March 7, while Ward and White bring fans the final two quarterfinals of the night. Mowins and Antonelli are joined by reporter for Saturday’s semifinals matchups and Sunday’s championship call. The full Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the exception of the championship game airing on ESPN with an ESPN+ simulcast. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty tip things off on Wed., March 5, calling the early sessions from the first round to the quarterfinals, while Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd bring fans the evening games through the quarterfinals. Frede and Thomaskutty call the semifinal action on Sat., March 8, before teaming up with sideline reporter Kris Budden for the championship call on Sunday.

and tip things off on Wed., March 5, calling the early sessions from the first round to the quarterfinals, while and bring fans the evening games through the quarterfinals. Frede and Thomaskutty call the semifinal action on Sat., March 8, before teaming up with sideline reporter for the championship call on Sunday. The American Athletic Conference Tournament will air exclusively across ESPN+ apart from the championship game, which is set for ESPNU with a simulcast on ESPN+. Tiffany Greene and Brooke Weisbrod team up to call the first round games, plus the second round and quarterfinal evening session action. Krista Blunk and Aja Ellison will be on the call for the early session action from second round through quarterfinals. Following the quarterfinals, Greene and Weisbrod will be joined by sideline reporter Morgan Uber for the semifinal and championship game.

Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® Live from Greenville

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm®returns on Championship Sunday live from the 2025 SEC Women’s Tournament in Greenville, S.C., from noon – 1 p.m. on March 9 (ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+). Host Elle Duncan is joined by Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike as the trio brings fans all the insights into Championship Sunday.

ESPN.com:

Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:

Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews will predict the winners of all 31 league tournaments, and Creme broke down theplayer of the year race in each conference.

Real-time updatesas each automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is won in all 31 conferences

Creme will continueprojecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape

Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks

Top 25 players in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness

Instant bracket picks from Creme after the official bracket is unveiled

ESPN’s picks for player, freshman and coach of the year, plus All-Americans

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Both the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Nissan, Allstate and Capital One, and the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Fortnite are now open for fans to create entries, as well as join or create groups.

Participation in the ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge has more than doubled since 2019, growing by +103%, part of the significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports.

Title Bound in Tampa

The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 16, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Elle Duncan will host the special, joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Chiney Ogwumike, Carolyn Peck, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 19, with games across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The 2025 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 4. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the third-straight season. The game will air Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. For the fifth consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 tournament games will available.

2025 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Division I Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule