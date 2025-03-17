ESPN Platforms Return as Exclusive Home for All 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament, Beginning March 18

First round games begin March 18 across ESPN platforms

Semifinals and Championship live from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1 and 3

ESPN platforms to air all 31 games

ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 18-19), second round (March 22-23), quarterfinals (March 25-26), semifinals (April 1) and championship (April 3) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete 32-team field was announced on Sunday night with the full bracket available here. Ahead of the first game on Tuesday, March 18, ESPNU will air a preview show diving into the entire tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. NIT action then tips off with seven games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining nine first round games being contested on Wednesday, March 19.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN2, followed by the championship game on Thursday, April 3, at 9 p.m., on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.