ESPN Platforms Return as Exclusive Home for All 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament, Beginning March 18
- First round games begin March 18 across ESPN platforms
- Semifinals and Championship live from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1 and 3
- ESPN platforms to air all 31 games
ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 18-19), second round (March 22-23), quarterfinals (March 25-26), semifinals (April 1) and championship (April 3) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The complete 32-team field was announced on Sunday night with the full bracket available here. Ahead of the first game on Tuesday, March 18, ESPNU will air a preview show diving into the entire tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. NIT action then tips off with seven games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining nine first round games being contested on Wednesday, March 19.
The semifinals will be held Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN2, followed by the championship game on Thursday, April 3, at 9 p.m., on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse.
All games will also be available via the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Mar 18
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech
Rich Hollenberg, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Kent State vs. St. Bonaventure
Pat O’Keefe, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Chattanooga vs. Middle Tennessee
Robert Lee, Josh Pastner
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Jess Settles
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Saint Louis vs. Arkansas State
Eric Rothman, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|CSUN vs. Stanford
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara
Ariya Massoudi, Dave Padgett
|ESPNU
|Wed, Mar 19
|7 p.m.
|Dayton vs. Florida Atlantic
Tom Hart, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Samford vs. George Mason
Anish Shroff, Brandon Johnson
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UAB vs. Saint Joseph’s
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|North Alabama vs. Bradley
Jordan Bernfield, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Furman vs. North Texas
Dave Neal, Mark Adams
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northern Iowa vs. SMU
Lowell Gallindo, Theo Pinson
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Northern Colorado vs. UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Loyola (Chicago) vs. San Jose State
Mike Corey, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Utah Valley vs. San Francisco
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 22
|11:30 a.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar 23
|3 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 25
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Wed, Mar 26
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu, Apr 3
|9 p.m.
|NIT Championship
|ESPN