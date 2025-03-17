ESPN Platforms Return as Exclusive Home for All 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament, Beginning March 18

College Basketball - Men's

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 17 hours ago

  • First round games begin March 18 across ESPN platforms
  • Semifinals and Championship live from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 1 and 3
  • ESPN platforms to air all 31 games

ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 18-19), second round (March 22-23), quarterfinals (March 25-26), semifinals (April 1) and championship (April 3) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete 32-team field was announced on Sunday night with the full bracket available here. Ahead of the first game on Tuesday, March 18, ESPNU will air a preview show diving into the entire tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. NIT action then tips off with seven games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining nine first round games being contested on Wednesday, March 19.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN2, followed by the championship game on Thursday, April 3, at 9 p.m., on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Mar 18 7 p.m. Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech
Rich Hollenberg, Cory Alexander		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Kent State vs. St. Bonaventure
Pat O’Keefe, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Chattanooga vs. Middle Tennessee
Robert Lee, Josh Pastner		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Jess Settles		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Saint Louis vs. Arkansas State
Eric Rothman, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
  11 p.m. CSUN vs. Stanford
Pete Sousa, Scott Williams		 ESPN2
  11 p.m. UC Riverside vs. Santa Clara
Ariya Massoudi, Dave Padgett		 ESPNU
Wed, Mar 19 7 p.m. Dayton vs. Florida Atlantic
Tom Hart, Perry Clark		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Samford vs. George Mason
Anish Shroff, Brandon Johnson		 ESPN+
  7 p.m. UAB vs. Saint Joseph’s
Derek Jones, Noah Savage		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. North Alabama vs. Bradley
Jordan Bernfield, Kevin Lehman		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Furman vs. North Texas
Dave Neal, Mark Adams		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. Northern Iowa vs. SMU
Lowell Gallindo, Theo Pinson		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. UC Irvine
Steve Quis, Ben Braun		 ESPN+
  11 p.m. Loyola (Chicago) vs. San Jose State
Mike Corey, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2
  11 p.m. Utah Valley vs. San Francisco
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase		 ESPNU
Sat, Mar 22 11:30 a.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2
Sun, Mar 23 3 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
9 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2
  9 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
Tue, Mar 25 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
Wed, Mar 26 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
Tue, Apr 1 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1 ESPN
  9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2 ESPN2
Thu, Apr 3 9 p.m. NIT Championship ESPN
