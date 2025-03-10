ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Present NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 13-23

College HockeyESPN+Hockey

ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Present NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 13-23

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo19 hours ago
  • Regional Semifinals on Thursday, Followed by Regional Finals on Saturday Across ESPN+
  • NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 21 & 23 in Minneapolis) on ESPN+ and ESPNU
  • ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden to call Women’s Frozen Four

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, beginning Thursday, March 13, with the regional semifinals. Action continues Saturday, March 15, with the regional finals. Every regional game through the Women’s Frozen Four will be available live on ESPN+.

Women’s Frozen Four semifinal action begins Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 23, at 4 p.m. from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis (ESPNU, ESPN+). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden will be on the call throughout Frozen Four play.

Wisconsin (35-1-2), last year’s NCAA runner-up, is the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of the Boston U-Clarkson regional semifinal on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+). Ohio State, the No. 2 seed and reigning NCAA champion, will host the Penn State-St. Lawrence winner on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

2025 NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform(s)
Thursday, March 13 7 p.m. Regional Semifinals
Sacred Heart vs. Minnesota Duluth		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Regional Semifinals
St. Lawrence vs. Penn State		 ESPN+
8 p.m. Regional Semifinals
Boston University vs. Clarkson		 ESPN+
Saturday, March 15 3 p.m. Regional Finals
(Boston University vs. Clarkson winner) vs. No. 1 Wisconsin		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Regional Finals
No. 5 Colgate vs. No. 4 Minnesota		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Regional Finals
(Sacred Heart vs. Minnesota Duluth winner) vs. No. 3 Cornell		 ESPN+
6 p.m. Regional Finals
(St. Lawrence vs. Penn State winner) vs. No. 2 Ohio State		 ESPN+
Friday,

March 21

 5 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden		 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden		 ESPN+
Sunday, March 23 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden		 ESPNU,ESPN+

*Networks and times subject to change

– 30 –

CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo19 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button