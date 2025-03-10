ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Present NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 13-23

Regional Semifinals on Thursday, Followed by Regional Finals on Saturday Across ESPN+

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 21 & 23 in Minneapolis) on ESPN+ and ESPNU

ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden to call Women’s Frozen Four

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, beginning Thursday, March 13, with the regional semifinals. Action continues Saturday, March 15, with the regional finals. Every regional game through the Women’s Frozen Four will be available live on ESPN+.

Women’s Frozen Four semifinal action begins Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 23, at 4 p.m. from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis (ESPNU, ESPN+). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Blake Bolden will be on the call throughout Frozen Four play.

Wisconsin (35-1-2), last year’s NCAA runner-up, is the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of the Boston U-Clarkson regional semifinal on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+). Ohio State, the No. 2 seed and reigning NCAA champion, will host the Penn State-St. Lawrence winner on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

2025 NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform(s) Thursday, March 13 7 p.m. Regional Semifinals

Sacred Heart vs. Minnesota Duluth ESPN+ 7 p.m. Regional Semifinals

St. Lawrence vs. Penn State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Regional Semifinals

Boston University vs. Clarkson ESPN+ Saturday, March 15 3 p.m. Regional Finals

(Boston University vs. Clarkson winner) vs. No. 1 Wisconsin ESPN+ 3 p.m. Regional Finals

No. 5 Colgate vs. No. 4 Minnesota ESPN+ 4 p.m. Regional Finals

(Sacred Heart vs. Minnesota Duluth winner) vs. No. 3 Cornell ESPN+ 6 p.m. Regional Finals

(St. Lawrence vs. Penn State winner) vs. No. 2 Ohio State ESPN+ Friday, March 21 5 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPN+ Sunday, March 23 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Blake Bolden ESPNU,ESPN+

*Networks and times subject to change

