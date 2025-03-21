ESPN Re-Signs NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller to Multi-Year Contract

Continues to Provide Year-Round NFL Draft Coverage on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

Regularly Appears on ESPN Studio Programming Throughout NFL Draft Season

Remains on Day Three of ESPN’s NFL Draft Television Coverage

ESPN has re-signed NFL draft analyst Matt Miller, ensuring he remains a key part of ESPN’s year-round NFL draft coverage, including an integral part of ESPN’s NFL draft day three presentation, for the coming years.

Miller’s exceptional knowledge and expertise on all aspects of the NFL draft will continue to provide fans with informative information year-round on ESPN.com and ESPN+, specifically in the form of prospect and position rankings, multiple mock drafts and the latest draft intel from scouts around the league. As he has done for the past four years since joining ESPN, Miller will appear across SportsCenter, Get Up, NFL Live, mock draft specials and on ESPN+ exclusive specials during NFL draft season.

For the third year in a row, Miller will have a seat at the desk on day three of the 2025 NFL draft (Sat., April 26, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), joining Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Field Yates and Rece Davis, for the entirety of ESPN’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft (rounds 4-7). Further details on ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will become available in late March on ESPN Press Room.

Before joining ESPN in February 2021, Miller served as the lead NFL draft analyst and insider at Bleacher Report from 2010-21, where he helped launch The Draft Scout. Prior to Bleacher Report, Miller worked as Director of Scouting for New Era Scouting from 2006-10 and a coach and recruiting coordinator for the CFL’s Joplin Crusaders (2006-08).

A native of Joplin, Missouri, Miller attended Missouri Southern State University.