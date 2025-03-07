ESPN Signs Stephen A. Smith to Multi-year Contract Renewal

ESPN has agreed to a multi-year contract renewal with Featured Commentator/Executive Producer, First Take Stephen A. Smith. His deal keeps him as the fixture of First Take, ESPN’s weekday morning studio debate show. It also includes appearances across ESPN programming.

“I’m happy and honored to remain a member of the Disney/ESPN family for, at least, the next five years,” Smith said. “There’s only bigger and bigger things ahead. It starts with continuing to put in that work. See y’all soon.”

“Stephen A. works incredibly hard to elevate the sports conversation day-in and day-out and we are grateful he will remain at ESPN,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. “He is a difference maker, and fans are captivated by his deep sports knowledge, strong opinions and unmistakable flair.”

Smith joined ESPN in 2003 and over the years contributed to various studio and radio programming, including The Sports Reporters, SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption and many more. Smith returned in 2012 as a featured commentator on First Take, discussing and debating sports topics of the day, in addition to appearing on numerous shows across ESPN platforms over the past decade.