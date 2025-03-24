ESPN Unveils Newest “Georgia On My Mind” Rendition for the Masters Tournament featuring 2x GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Kahan

ESPN is continuing its Masters Tournament campaign rendition of the iconic “Georgia On My Mind” featuring 2x GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. The spot officially aired on March 24.

Kahan is an avid golfer and fan of the game. In a recent interview with ESPN, he said, “I’m actually going to have a chance to be there in person so I’m excited to see it (Augusta National Golf Club) up close. From today until the day we pull into the gates of Augusta National, I promise Georgia will be on my mind.”

This is ESPN’s sixth rendition of the hit 1960s song “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles to be used in its annual marketing campaign leading up its coverage of the prestigious event.

ESPN x “Georgia On My Mind” Campaign Rendition Year Artist 2025 Noah Kahan 2024 Kane Brown 2023 Leon Bridges 2022 Charles Kelly 2021 Chloe x Halle 2020 India Arie

For the 18th year, ESPN will have live telecasts of the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, on ESPN, with live streaming coverage of Featured Holes, Featured Groups and more on ESPN+ for all four days of Tournament play. The annual Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 9, will appear on ESPN and ESPN+ and for the first time will also be available on Disney+.

Kahan sat down with ESPN for a behind-the-scenes look at his process recreating the original in-studio recording of the classic hit. This content goes live Monday, April 7.