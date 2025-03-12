ESPN’s 2025 Major League Baseball Alt-Cast Offerings to Include Statcast and KidsCast Presentations

ESPN today announced its lineup of alt-cast presentations as part of its live event coverage of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. In total, ESPN will offer eight alt-casts, including six editions of Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition, a unique Statcast-focused execution for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and a special KidsCast presentation of the 2025 MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life.
The alt-casts are available alongside the traditional game broadcasts. The traditional Sunday Night Baseball, T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life presentations are available on ESPN.
Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition made its debut in 2024. It features a reimagined approach to ESPN’s Statcast-driven content, featuring multiple data implementations such as a pitch predictor, Statcast metrics of the pitch itself, and avatar-based Statcast replays. Kevin Brown provides commentary with analyst Trevor May and MLB Statcast Insider Mike Petriello.
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Statcast Edition features a Statcast-driven execution tailored to the Home Run Derby – a one-of-a-kind event. It made its debut in 2018. The KidsCast Edition of the MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life is led by an all-teenage broadcast team. Coverage within the broadcast is informed and driven by a youth perspective.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Sun, June 22
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, June 29
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: Matchup TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Mon, July 14
|8 p.m.
|T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Statcast Edition
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, July 20
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: Matchup TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, July 27
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: Matchup TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, Aug. 3
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: Matchup TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, Aug. 10
|7 p.m.
|Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition: Matchup TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sun, Aug. 17
|7 p.m.
|MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life: KidsCast Edition – Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets
|ESPN2, ESPN App
