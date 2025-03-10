ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by Principal Tips Off Postseason Play with Coverage of 25 Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournaments

22 Division I champions to be crowned

More than 215 matchups available across ESPN platforms

College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Nashville for the SEC Tournament

ESPN’s annual Champ Week Presented by Principal is underway across ESPN platforms, featuring more than 215 men’s college basketball games covering 25 conference tournaments through Sunday, March 16.

Before the reveal of the official 68-team bracket, 22 conference champions will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament live on ESPN platforms. In total, Champ Week includes more than 450 hours of men’s college basketball programming across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, including 86 live games on linear networks.

Conference Coverage:

SEC Network (SECN) is posting up for the postseason in Nashville, Tenn., with the first and second rounds slated to be televised on SECN, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament, along with the semifinals and championship game are set to air on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims team up from the first round to the championship to bring fans all the action. The trio are set to call the early session in the first round and second rounds on SEC Network, before moving over to ESPN for the first two quarterfinals on Friday. Shulman, Bilas and Sims continue on ESPN for each game on Semifinal Saturday and Championship Sunday. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath are also on site in Nashville and are slated for the evening sessions across the first round, second round and quarterfinals (Wed. – Fri.). SEC Now will be live from Music City with Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns hosting alongside analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay as they team up for pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage on SEC Network throughout the week.

and team up from the first round to the championship to bring fans all the action. The trio are set to call the early session in the first round and second rounds on SEC Network, before moving over to ESPN for the first two quarterfinals on Friday. Shulman, Bilas and Sims continue on ESPN for each game on Semifinal Saturday and Championship Sunday. and are also on site in Nashville and are slated for the evening sessions across the first round, second round and quarterfinals (Wed. – Fri.). The first round of the T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Tournament from Charlotte, N.C., will air on ACC Network (ACCN) on Tuesday, March 11. Wes Durham , Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim will call the first two games at 2 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m., while Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin will team up to call the evening game (7 p.m.). The team of play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien , analyst Alexander and reporter Angel Gray will lead coverage from Charlotte, calling the early sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the semifinals on March 14 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the championship game on Saturday, March 15 (ESPN). Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from the Queen City . Taylor Tannebaum will host alongside Nothing But Net men’s analysts Joel Berry , the 2016 ACC Tournament MVP, Hall of Fame Syracuse coach Boeheim , 2002 ACC Tournament MVP Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock , the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player with Louisville. The team will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis during the first day of competition and will wrap up action from the day with an hour-long show at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. On Saturday, Nothing But Net will air an hour-long postgame show once a champion is crowned (10:30 p.m., ACCN).

, and will call the first two games at 2 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m., while and will team up to call the evening game (7 p.m.). The team of play-by-play voice , analyst and reporter will lead coverage from Charlotte, calling the early sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the semifinals on March 14 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the championship game on Saturday, March 15 (ESPN).

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship begins on Tuesday, March 11 with the entire tournament available on ESPN platforms. The first round and two games from the second-round stream live on ESPN+, with the remainder of the championship available on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Big 12 title game airs Saturday, March 15 (6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+) with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden on the call. Play-by-play announcers Roxy Bernstein and Mark Neely , as well as analysts King McClure and Sean Farnham are also onsite in Kansas City. CourtCast: ESPN will offer an alternate viewing experience for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Sunday, March 16. CourtCast will stream live on ESPN+ and features unprecedented access and intimate views of the gameplay through MindFly ChestCam technology placed on each of the three officials. The alternate presentation will feature the same audio and graphics as the main telecast, with the wearable-camera technology replacing the game camera. The main telecast on ESPN/ESPN+ will also integrate select MindFly ChestCam footage, highlighting decisive shots of close plays. ESPN utilized this technology in the college basketball space for the first time earlier this season when Iowa State traveled to Houston on Feb. 22. Both the traditional telecast and altcast options are available on ESPN+.

and on the call. Play-by-play announcers and , as well as analysts and are also onsite in Kansas City. Every game of the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will air on ESPN platforms, including every game being simulcast on ESPN+. All four second round games air on ESPNU, in addition to two quarterfinal games. Two quarterfinal games and both semifinals air on ESPN2, with Sunday’s championship game airing on ESPN. ESPN commentators assigned to the AAC tournament include play-by-play voices Mike Corey, Tom Hart and John Schriffen and analysts Perry Clark, Richard Hendrix and Dane Bradshaw. The team of Hart, Bradshaw and reporter Alyssa Lang will call the semifinals and title game.

More Madness

A conference champion will be crowned each of the next three nights, beginning Monday with the SoCon and Sun Belt championship games. Tuesday will see teams from the Horizon League, NEC and WCC punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament, while Wednesday’s title games include the Southland and Big Sky. Additional championship games on Saturday include the America East, MEAC, MAAC, MAC, SWAC, Big West and WAC. The Ivy League Champion will be crowned on Sunday.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and Neil Paine’s Bubble Watch, while also providing a home for updated brackets for all 31 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. As automatic bids come off the board starting Saturday, March 8, ESPN.com will offer a real-time “tickets punched” feature, which provides details on the teams that have won their way into the field. Plus, before the action gets underway, ESPN men’s college basketball writers Jeff Borzello, Lunardi, Myron Medcalf and Paine offered their Champ Week predictions by picking the 31 conference winners.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Both the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Fortnite and the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One, Nissan and Allstate are now open for fans to create entries and to either join or create groups.

Original Programming

ESPN is surrounding Champ Week with several offerings of original content to supplement the live game action. The must-see documentaries for college hoops fans include:

SEC Storied: “Volunteer For Life”, which dives into Tennessee men’s basketball great Chris Lofton’s courageous and private in-season battle with cancer, premieres Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

From the shadows of his own family to the pinnacle of college basketball – witness the ascension of UConn Men’s Basketball head coach, Dan Hurley. E60: The Other Hurley premieres Saturday, March 15 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN with same day streaming on ESPN+.

Studio Coverage

Champ Week will be surrounded by live studio coverage across ESPN platforms, anchored by a rotating cast of hosts including Kevin Connors, Dalen Cuff, Rece Davis, Wes Durham, Zubin Mehenti and Taylor Tannebaum. Studio analysts include Joel Berry, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer, Tom Crean, Sean Farnham, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Luke Hancock, Malcolm Huckaby, King McClure, Marcus Morris, Josh Pastner and Jay Williams. Coverage will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., headquarters and from onsite at the SEC, ACC and Big 12 tournaments.

College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Nashville this week for a special edition live from the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The one-hour show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, ahead of the first semifinal game live from Bridgestone Arena (ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+).

Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and reporter Pete Thamel.

Selection Sunday

A full day-long programming slate will surround the bracket reveal on Sunday, March 16.

The GameDay crew will continue their Nashville residency during Champ Week with Selection Sunday coverage live from the Music City. Davis, Bilas, Greenberg and Williams start the day with College Basketball Live presented by Lowe’s from noon – 1 p.m. leading into the SEC Championship game before getting into bracket madness. From 6-7 p.m. the team will join SportsCenter for live bracket reactions before hosting Bracketology presented by Lowe’s from 7-8 p.m. The evening shows will be live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza and open to fans, weather permitting.

Full details surrounding Selection Sunday coverage will be announced later this week.

Additionally, the 32-team bracket for the 2025 National Invitation Tournament will be released on Sunday with all 31 games set to air exclusively on ESPN platforms. A 30-minute NIT Preview show will air on Tuesday, March 18 (5:30 p.m., ESPNU) with host Zubin Mehenti alongside analysts Dalen Cuff and Seth Greenberg.

2025 Men’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by Principal Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Mon, March 10 7 p.m. SoCon Basketball Championships – Final

Derek Jones, John Williams ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championship – Final

Rich Hollenberg, Pat Bradley ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Horizon League Basketball Championships – Semifinal

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPNU 9 p.m. WCC Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN 9:30 p.m. Horizon League Basketball Championships – Semifinal

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPN2 11:30 p.m. WCC Basketball Championships – Semifinal

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN2 Tue, March 11 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round

Roxy Bernstein, King McClure ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round

Roxy Bernstein, King McClure ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 7 p.m. Horizon League Basketball Championships – Final

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Northeast Conference Basketball Championship – Final

Doug Sherman, Tim Welsh ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Southland Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise ESPNU 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ACC Network 9 p.m. WCC Basketball Championships – Final

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN 9 p.m. America East Men’s Basketball Playoffs – Semifinal

Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress ESPN2 9 p.m. Big Sky Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big Sky Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPN2 Wed, March 12 Noon ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Roxy Bernstein, King McClure ESPN/ESPN2 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN+ 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Roxy Bernstein, King McClure ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 5 p.m. Southland Basketball Championship – Final

Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN2 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN+ 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – First Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2/ESPNU 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN2/ESPNU 11:30 p.m. Big Sky Basketball Championship – Final

Tony Parks, Joe Cravens ESPN2 Thu, March 13 Noon ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 12:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham ESPN/ESPN2 12:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPNU 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 3 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Roxy Bernstein, Sean Farnham ESPN/ESPN2 3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPNU 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 7 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Second Round

John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix ESPNU Fri, March 14 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 3:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 6 p.m. MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Jay Alter, Tim Welsh ESPNEWS 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 8:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Jay Alter, Tim Welsh ESPNEWS 9 p.m. The Big West Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Quarterfinal

John Schriffen, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Quarterfinal

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 11:30 p.m. The Big West Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola ESPN2 Sat, March 15 11 a.m. America East Men’s Basketball Playoffs – Final

Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress ESPN2 11 a.m. Ivy League Basketball Tournaments – Semifinals

Dave Flemming, Noah Savage ESPNU 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 1 p.m. MEAC Basketball Tournament – Final

Brian Custer, Scott Williams ESPN2 2 p.m. Ivy League Basketball Tournaments – Semifinals

Dave Flemming, Noah Savage ESPNEWS 3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Semifinal

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 5:30 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN2 6 p.m. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship – Final

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN 7:30 p.m. MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship – Final

Jay Alter, Tim Welsh ESPNU 7:40 p.m. MAC Tournament – Final

Rich Hollenberg, Jess Settles ESPN2 8:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Final

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 9:30 p.m. SWAC Basketball Tournament – Final ESPNU 9:40 p.m. The Big West Basketball Championship – Final

Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola ESPN2 11:40 p.m. WAC Basketball Tournament – Final

Dave Feldman, Jerod Haase ESPN2 Sun, March 16 Noon Ivy League Basketball Tournament – Final

Dave Flemming, Noah Savage ESPN2 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament – Final

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 3:15 p.m. American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship – Final

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang ESPN

