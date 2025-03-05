ESPN’s Excellent 2025 Continues: Company’s February Viewership was Highest in Seven Years

February 2025 Viewership Also Up 21% from February 2024

February’s Success Follows Exceptional January Audience Achievement

ESPN’s February 2025 viewership was the network’s highest for the month of February in seven years, dating back to 2018. Year-over-year, February’s viewership was up 21% from 2024, with February 2025 averaging 575,000 viewers every minute of the month. ESPN’s multi-year audience high was boosted by the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game, which scored ESPN’s highest hockey audience ever, and further amplifies the company’s industry-leading sports portfolio.

ESPN’s February 2025 multi-year high viewership, measured in average minute audience, immediately follows the company’s January 2025 viewership, its most-watched month across the entire year since 2015 (120 months). The back-to-back signature results have built the foundation for ESPN’s premier start to 2025.

More February 2025 Highlights:

Best in a Decade: Combining all of ESPN’s programming with sports programming on ABC, more minutes were watched by fans in February 2025 than any other February dating back to 2015 across the two networks.

Combining all of ESPN’s programming with sports programming on ABC, more minutes were watched by fans in February 2025 than any other February dating back to 2015 across the two networks. Sports Viewership Share Increase: While increasing its own viewership, ESPN also secured more of the overall share of sports viewership across all networks, compared to February 2024. This February resulted in ESPN accounting for 30% share (up from 27% last year) during the month. Outside of Fox, who carried Super Bowl LIX, no other competitor network had a double-digit share.

Please note: February 2025 is defined by Nielsen as Jan. 27 to Feb. 23. All historical comparison uses Nielsen’s defined February month.

