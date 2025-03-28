ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees Game on March 27 Generated Largest National Opening Day Audience in Seven Years

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees game on Thursday, March 27, generated the largest national MLB Opening Day audience in seven years, since 2018, according to Nielsen. The Brewers vs. Yankees game averaged 1.93 million viewers, peaking with 2.23 million viewers. This excludes the 2020 MLB Opening Day game, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

ESPN’s MLB Opening Day doubleheader coverage on March 27 concluded with the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Detroit Tigers. The game broadcast averaged 1.74 million viewers, up 10 percent from last year’s comparable game – Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers – which averaged 1.58 million viewers. The Tigers vs. Dodgers game peaked with 2.2 million viewers.

ESPN’s MLB coverage continues with the 2025 debut of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One on March 30 as the Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres at 7 p.m.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].