Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tampa Bay Lightning Face New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Edmonton Oilers Take on the San Jose Sharks Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m. and Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars at 3 p.m.

Sunday Western Conference Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN

The Point Returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+

Ovechkin and the Capitals Headline One NHL Power Play Game This Week on ESPN+

NHL Quarter Century Continues April 1 on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, beginning Tuesday, April 1, with an Eastern Conference matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Thursday, exclusive action continues when league-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues this week with a doubleheader beginning with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m.. At 3 p.m., the Pittsburgh Penguins and captain Sidney Crosby take on the Dallas Stars, who became the third team to clinch a Stanely Cup Playoff berth. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Sunday, exclusive action continues on ESPN with a Pacific Division matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

*Commentator assignments are subject to change

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 38 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.

The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have two Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (890 goals) – just five goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894).

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]