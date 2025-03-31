Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Tampa Bay Lightning Face New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Edmonton Oilers Take on the San Jose Sharks Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m. and Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars at 3 p.m.
- Sunday Western Conference Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN
- The Point Returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+
- Ovechkin and the Capitals Headline One NHL Power Play Game This Week on ESPN+
- NHL Quarter Century Continues April 1 on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, beginning Tuesday, April 1, with an Eastern Conference matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Thursday, exclusive action continues when league-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues this week with a doubleheader beginning with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m.. At 3 p.m., the Pittsburgh Penguins and captain Sidney Crosby take on the Dallas Stars, who became the third team to clinch a Stanely Cup Playoff berth. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.
Sunday, exclusive action continues on ESPN with a Pacific Division matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, April 1
|ESPN+
|NHL Quarter Century – Episode 4
NHL Quarter Century, hosted by Kathryn Tappen, discusses and debates the greatest Stanley Cup moments of the past 25 years.
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross alongside AJ Mleczko and Arda Öcal, covers top storylines from around the league.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: P.K. Subban
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, April 3
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, April 5
|Noon
|ABC, ESPN+
|The Point Pregame Show Presented by Verizon
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|Sunday, April 6
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie-Campbell Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko
*Commentator assignments are subject to change
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 38 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.
The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have two Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (890 goals) – just five goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894).
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- Countdown to 894: The Alex Ovechkin goal-scoring tracker
- Six theories on why penalties are dramatically down this season
- NHL Bubble Watch: Making sense of the chaotic wild-card races (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Top prospects playing in the NCAA hockey tournament (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Updated NHL Power Rankings
- Wednesday: How the Leafs’ Core Four has changed under Craig Berube — and what it means for the playoffs
- Thursday: Inside Ovi’s Office: Alex Ovechkin’s unique ability to score from one particular spot
- Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings
– 30 –
