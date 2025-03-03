Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- New Jersey Devils Face Dallas Stars Tuesday in Prime Time at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- ESPN Doubleheader on Thursday: Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. and San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 12:30 p.m. and Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 3 p.m.
- The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday, March 4, as the New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars face off in prime time at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
The action continues Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. followed by the San Jose Sharks taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. as the Philadelphia Flyers and February ‘Rookie of the Month’ Matvei Michkov host the Seattle Kraken. Later at 3 p.m., the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov in the Bolts’ second exclusive appearance this week.
Ahead of Friday’s Trade Deadline, ESPN+ will carry TSN’s TRADECENTRE coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on ESPN+, plus additional coverage between 2-4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, March 4
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, March 6
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross, cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: John Buccigross
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal
|Saturday, March 8
|Noon
|ABC, ESPN+
|The Point Pregame Show Presented by Verizon
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Mark Messier
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: P.K. Subban
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
