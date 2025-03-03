Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

New Jersey Devils Face Dallas Stars Tuesday in Prime Time at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

ESPN Doubleheader on Thursday: Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. and San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 12:30 p.m. and Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 3 p.m.

The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday, March 4, as the New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars face off in prime time at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

The action continues Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. followed by the San Jose Sharks taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a doubleheader beginning at 12:30 p.m. as the Philadelphia Flyers and February ‘Rookie of the Month’ Matvei Michkov host the Seattle Kraken. Later at 3 p.m., the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov in the Bolts’ second exclusive appearance this week.

Ahead of Friday’s Trade Deadline, ESPN+ will carry TSN’s TRADECENTRE coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on ESPN+, plus additional coverage between 2-4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]