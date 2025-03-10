Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu; Alexander Ovechkin’s ‘GR8 Chase’ Continues with Three Washington Capitals Games Available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+

HockeyNHLNHL Power Play

Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu; Alexander Ovechkin’s ‘GR8 Chase’ Continues with Three Washington Capitals Games Available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo17 hours ago
  • Edmonton Oilers Face Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
  • Tuesday Eastern Conference Matchup Between Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
  • Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
  • ABC Hockey Saturday: New Jersey Devils take on Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m.
  • The Point Returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals Headline NHL Power Play Games This Week with Three Games on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Monday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Oilers, who sit second in the Pacific Division, take on the Buffalo Sabres for an interconference matchup on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Tuesday, two top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference face off at 7:30 p.m. as the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho host the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brayden Point on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday action continues with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New Jersey Devils with Jesper Bratt and the Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby at 3 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, March 10 7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
Tuesday, March 11 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Arda Öcal
Thursday, March 13 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point

The Point, hosted John Buccigross alongside Ray Ferraro, covers top storylines from around the league.

 Host: John Buccigross

Analyst: Ray Ferraro
7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro, Arda Öcal
Saturday, March 15 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ New Jersey Devils atPittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have three Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (886 goals) – just nine goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894 goals).

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo17 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button