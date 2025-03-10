Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu; Alexander Ovechkin’s ‘GR8 Chase’ Continues with Three Washington Capitals Games Available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Edmonton Oilers Face Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday Eastern Conference Matchup Between Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday: New Jersey Devils take on Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m.

The Point Returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals Headline NHL Power Play Games This Week with Three Games on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Monday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Oilers, who sit second in the Pacific Division, take on the Buffalo Sabres for an interconference matchup on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Tuesday, two top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference face off at 7:30 p.m. as the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho host the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brayden Point on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday action continues with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New Jersey Devils with Jesper Bratt and the Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby at 3 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have three Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (886 goals) – just nine goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894 goals).

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

