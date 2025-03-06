Hockey East Women’s Championship Drops the Puck on Saturday Across ESPN Platforms

The 2024-25 women’s ice hockey regular season concludes Saturday, March 8, with the Hockey East Women’s Championship at as Northeastern takes on No. 13 Boston University. This will be the Terriers first time in the Championship since 2015, while the Huskies aim for redemption after being edged out of last season’s conference championship. Kevin Gehl and Angela Ruggerio will call the game at noon ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+.

The team who wins the Hockey East Women’s Championship will automatically receive the conference’s bid into the NCAA tournament.

