Kick Off is Coming: Spring College Football Featured Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN platforms are set to showcase a combination of college football programming across March and April, highlighted by spring game action, pro day workouts, and all-access shows from many of the top teams in the country. ESPN’s lineup is highlighted by fan favorite Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders on Saturday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Additional televised coverage includes Virginia’s spring game on Saturday, April 12, at noon on ACC Network. Spring games streaming include Georgia Tech (ACCNX/ESPN+), Houston (ESPN+), Texas A&M (SECN+), Utah (ESPN+) and West Virginia (ESPN+).

The majority of SEC and ACC squads have opted to produce behind-the-scenes programming for their respective college networks instead of televising traditional spring football showcases. Details on air dates and times are yet to be determined.

A handful of Pro Days are slated for ESPN platforms, with two-time CFP National Champion Alabama kicking things off on Wednesday, March 19 at 11 a.m., on SEC Network. ACC Network will feature Cam Ward and Miami’s Pro Day with a special ACC Huddle on Monday, March 24, at 4 p.m. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft. SportsCenter will have additional coverage of Pro Day action over the coming weeks.

Programming is subject to change. For updates to spring football schedules and commentator assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ESPN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – SPRING COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Date Time (ET) Spring CFB Programming Platform Wed, Mar 19 11 a.m. SEC Now: Alabama Football Pro Day SEC Network Mon, Mar 24 4 p.m. ACC Huddle: Miami Pro Day ACC Network Tue, Mar 25 2 p.m. SEC Now: Texas Football Pro Day SEC Network Wed, Mar 26 11:30 a.m. SEC Now: LSU Football Pro Day SEC Network Fri, Mar 28 Noon SEC Now: Ole Miss Football Pro Day SEC Network Fri, Apr 11 1 p.m. SEC Now: Spring Football Preview SEC Network Sat, Apr 12 Noon Virginia Spring Game ACC Network 1 p.m. Georgia Tech: White and Gold Game ACCNX/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 19 Noon Utah: 22 Forever Game ESPN+ 1 p.m. Houston Spring Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game SEC Network+ 4:30 p.m. Colorado: Black & Gold Spring Game ESPN2 Sat, Apr 26 1 p.m. West Virginia Spring Game ESPN+

ORIGINAL SPRING FOOTBALL PROGRAMMING – SEC NETWORK

Alabama Oklahoma Arkansas Ole Miss Auburn South Carolina Kentucky Tennessee Mississippi State Texas Missouri Vanderbilt

ORIGINAL SPRING FOOTBALL PROGRAMMING – ACC NETWORK

Boston College Louisville SMU California Miami Stanford* Clemson NC State Syracuse Duke North Carolina Virginia Tech Florida State Pitt Wake Forest

*Open practice