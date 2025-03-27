Marquee Soccer Games Across ESPN Platforms This Week

Manchester City headlines the FA Cup Quarterfinals

Three FC Barcelona matches in one week on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride in marquee NWSL match on Saturday

LALIGA and Bundesliga return to domestic competition after first FIFA break of the year

FA Cup Quarterfinals:

Seven of the eight remaining teams in the 2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend are from the Premier League. In the top matchup of the round, Bournemouth FC will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City exclusively on ESPN+.

2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Mar 29 8:15 a.m. Fulham vs. Crystal Palace Jon Champion, Craig Burley and pitch-side analyst Nedum Onuoha ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+ Sun, Mar 30 8:30 a.m. Preston North vs. Aston Villa Ian Darke, Jim Beglin and Onuoha, pitch-side ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City Champion, Stewart Robson, and reporter Alexis Nunes, pitch side ESPN+

*Subject to change





Orlando Pride-San Diego Wave on ESPN, ESPN+

Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta captains the NWSL reigning champions Orlando Pride against San Diego Wave in a matchup between two of the league’s undefeated teams at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The match will also feature high-scoring forward Barbra Banda, who has two goals and one assist in two games this season.

LALIGA Matchday 29: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and FC Barcelona will kick off a stretch of three matches in one week (March 27 – April 2) on ESPN platforms today at 4 p.m. ET when the team hosts CA Osasuna in a game that was rescheduled Matchday 27 on March 8. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will handle match commentary.

Saturday’s Real Madrid-CD Leganés at 4 p.m. will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Palomo, Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein on commentary.

Commentary teams for FC Barcelona-Girona FC on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.: Healey, Pareja, reporter Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Llorens (Spanish).

LALIGA Matchday 29 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Thu, Mar 27 4 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 29 9 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Deportivo Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. CD Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 30 8 a.m. Getafe CF vs. Villareal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia CF vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. UD Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Copa del Rey Semifinals Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The top three teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid – in LALIGA will play on Tuesday and Wednesday during the second leg of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The three teams are in a close race to win the two titles in Spanish soccer – LALIGA and Copa del Rey – this season.

Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Tue, Apr 1 3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Ian Darke, Steve McManaman and reporter Sid Lowe Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and Martin Ainstein ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wed, Apr 2 3:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and Lowe Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Rodrigo Faez ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 27: Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN+, Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Bundesliga returns from FIFA international break on Friday, March 28, at 3:20 p.m. ET, with second place Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum on ESPN+, live from Leverkusen’s BayArena.

Bundesliga schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Mar 28 3:30 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ Sat, Mar 29 10:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. St. Pauli ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. SV Weder Bremen ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. F.C. Heidenheim ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Mar 30 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FSV Mainz ESPN+

* Subject to change

DFB-Pokal (The German Cup) Semifinals – Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+

Manager Xabi Alonso leads midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen as they seek the domestic double – German Cup and Bundesliga titles – in back-to-back seasons.

DFB-Pokal Semifinals :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Tue, Apr 1 2:45 p.m. Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ Wed, Apr 2 2:45 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change

Chelsea, Manchester United in Barclays Women’s Super League Tripleheader Sunday on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream a tripleheader of the Women’s Super League matches live on Sunday beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET, including reigning champions Chelsea FC Women vs. West Ham United FC Women at 11:25 a.m. Chelsea are undefeated through 17 matches this season.

Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sun, Mar 30 7:00 a.m. Manchester United vs. Everton FC ESPN+ 9:00 a.m. Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Chelsea FC vs. West Ham ESPN+

*Subject to change

