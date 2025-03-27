Marquee Soccer Games Across ESPN Platforms This Week
- Manchester City headlines the FA Cup Quarterfinals
- Three FC Barcelona matches in one week on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride in marquee NWSL match on Saturday
- LALIGA and Bundesliga return to domestic competition after first FIFA break of the year
FA Cup Quarterfinals:
Seven of the eight remaining teams in the 2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend are from the Premier League. In the top matchup of the round, Bournemouth FC will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City exclusively on ESPN+.
2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Mar 29
|8:15 a.m.
|Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Jon Champion, Craig Burley and pitch-side analyst Nedum Onuoha
|ESPN+
|1:15 p.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 30
|8:30 a.m.
|Preston North vs. Aston Villa
Ian Darke, Jim Beglin and Onuoha, pitch-side
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Champion, Stewart Robson, and reporter Alexis Nunes, pitch side
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Orlando Pride-San Diego Wave on ESPN, ESPN+
Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta captains the NWSL reigning champions Orlando Pride against San Diego Wave in a matchup between two of the league’s undefeated teams at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The match will also feature high-scoring forward Barbra Banda, who has two goals and one assist in two games this season.
LALIGA Matchday 29: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and FC Barcelona will kick off a stretch of three matches in one week (March 27 – April 2) on ESPN platforms today at 4 p.m. ET when the team hosts CA Osasuna in a game that was rescheduled Matchday 27 on March 8. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will handle match commentary.
- Saturday’s Real Madrid-CD Leganés at 4 p.m. will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Palomo, Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein on commentary.
- Commentary teams for FC Barcelona-Girona FC on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.: Healey, Pareja, reporter Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Llorens (Spanish).
LALIGA Matchday 29:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Mar 27
|4 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Mar 29
|9 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Real Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Deportivo Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. CD Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 30
|8 a.m.
|Getafe CF vs. Villareal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valencia CF vs. RCD Mallorca
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Sevilla FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. UD Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Copa del Rey Semifinals Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
The top three teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid – in LALIGA will play on Tuesday and Wednesday during the second leg of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The three teams are in a close race to win the two titles in Spanish soccer – LALIGA and Copa del Rey – this season.
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Tue, Apr 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
Ian Darke, Steve McManaman and reporter Sid Lowe
Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and Martin Ainstein
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Apr 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and Lowe
Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Rodrigo Faez
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 27: Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN+, Friday at 3:20 p.m.
Bundesliga returns from FIFA international break on Friday, March 28, at 3:20 p.m. ET, with second place Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum on ESPN+, live from Leverkusen’s BayArena.
Bundesliga schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 28
|3:30 p.m.
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 29
|10:30 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. SV Weder Bremen
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. F.C. Heidenheim
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 30
|9:30 a.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. FSV Mainz
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
DFB-Pokal (The German Cup) Semifinals – Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+
Manager Xabi Alonso leads midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen as they seek the domestic double – German Cup and Bundesliga titles – in back-to-back seasons.
DFB-Pokal Semifinals:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Tue, Apr 1
|2:45 p.m.
|Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Wed, Apr 2
|2:45 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Chelsea, Manchester United in Barclays Women’s Super League Tripleheader Sunday on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream a tripleheader of the Women’s Super League matches live on Sunday beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET, including reigning champions Chelsea FC Women vs. West Ham United FC Women at 11:25 a.m. Chelsea are undefeated through 17 matches this season.
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sun, Mar 30
|7:00 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Everton FC
|ESPN+
|9:00 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea FC vs. West Ham
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
