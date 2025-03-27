Marquee Soccer Games Across ESPN Platforms This Week

Marquee Soccer Games Across ESPN Platforms This Week

Mac Nwulu 2 hours ago
  • Manchester City headlines the FA Cup Quarterfinals
  • Three FC Barcelona matches in one week on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
  • Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride in marquee NWSL match on Saturday
  • LALIGA and Bundesliga return to domestic competition after first FIFA break of the year

FA Cup Quarterfinals:

Seven of the eight remaining teams in the 2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend are from the Premier League. In the top matchup of the round, Bournemouth FC will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City exclusively on ESPN+.

2024-25 FA Cup quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, Mar 29 8:15 a.m. Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Jon Champion, Craig Burley and pitch-side analyst Nedum Onuoha

 ESPN+
  1:15 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+
Sun, Mar 30 8:30 a.m. Preston North vs. Aston Villa

Ian Darke, Jim Beglin and Onuoha, pitch-side

 ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Champion, Stewart Robson, and reporter Alexis Nunes, pitch side

 ESPN+

*Subject to change


Orlando Pride-San Diego Wave on ESPN, ESPN+

Six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta captains the NWSL reigning champions Orlando Pride against San Diego Wave in a matchup between two of the league’s undefeated teams at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. The match will also feature high-scoring forward Barbra Banda, who has two goals and one assist in two games this season.

LALIGA Matchday 29: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and FC Barcelona will kick off a stretch of three matches in one week (March 27 – April 2) on ESPN platforms today at 4 p.m. ET when the team hosts CA Osasuna in a game that was rescheduled Matchday 27 on March 8. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will handle match commentary.

  • Saturday’s Real Madrid-CD Leganés at 4 p.m. will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Palomo, Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein on commentary.
  • Commentary teams for FC Barcelona-Girona FC on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.: Healey, Pareja, reporter Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Llorens (Spanish).

LALIGA Matchday 29:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Thu, Mar 27 4 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Mar 29 9 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  11:15 a.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  1:30 p.m. Deportivo Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. CD Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 30 8 a.m. Getafe CF vs. Villareal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  12:30 p.m. Valencia CF vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. UD Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Copa del Rey Semifinals Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The top three teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid – in LALIGA will play on Tuesday and Wednesday during the second leg of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The three teams are in a close race to win the two titles in Spanish soccer – LALIGA and Copa del Rey – this season.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Tue, Apr 1 3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman and reporter Sid Lowe

Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and Martin Ainstein

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Wed, Apr 2 3:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and Lowe

Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Rodrigo Faez

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 27: Bayer 04 Leverkusen on ESPN+, Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Bundesliga returns from FIFA international break on Friday, March 28, at 3:20 p.m. ET, with second place Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum on ESPN+, live from Leverkusen’s BayArena.

Bundesliga schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Mar 28 3:30 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+
Sat, Mar 29 10:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. St. Pauli ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. SV Weder Bremen ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. F.C. Heidenheim ESPN+
  10:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
Sun, Mar 30 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. FC Union Berlin ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FSV Mainz ESPN+

* Subject to change

DFB-Pokal (The German Cup) Semifinals – Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN+

Manager Xabi Alonso leads midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen as they seek the domestic double – German Cup and Bundesliga titles – in back-to-back seasons.

DFB-Pokal Semifinals:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Tue, Apr 1 2:45 p.m. Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+
Wed, Apr 2 2:45 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change

Chelsea, Manchester United in Barclays Women’s Super League Tripleheader Sunday on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream a tripleheader of the Women’s Super League matches live on Sunday beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET, including reigning champions Chelsea FC Women vs. West Ham United FC Women at 11:25 a.m. Chelsea are undefeated through 17 matches this season.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sun, Mar 30 7:00 a.m. Manchester United vs. Everton FC ESPN+
  9:00 a.m. Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Chelsea FC vs. West Ham ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– ### –

Photo of Mac Nwulu Mac Nwulu Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Mac Nwulu

Mac Nwulu

I joined ESPN in 1998 and since then, it's been a great experience managing PR and communications for a range of ESPN initiatives and properties over the years. I am currently focused on soccer and Andscape, ESPN’s site focusing on sports, race and urban culture and how they intersect.
