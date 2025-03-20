Mecum Auctions Joins Forces with ESPN+ in New, Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

Walworth, Wis. – March 19, 2025 – Mecum Auctions, home of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, is excited to announce a multiyear agreement with ESPN for live streaming of Mecum events on ESPN+, the world’s No. 1 sports streaming platform.

As the ultimate destination for all things sports, ESPN+ is not your typical car platform. This strategic agreement will enable Mecum to connect with a wider audience of viewers, broadening the car enthusiasts’ community while bringing Mecum’s audience to the popular streaming platform.

Mecum Auctions will make its ESPN+ debut March 20-22 at the Mecum Glendale auction in Glendale, Arizona. Each of the three days will feature six hours of auction coverage on ESPN+. ESPN+ will stream all 11 Mecum events live for more than 180 hours of programming.

“With live entertainment, competitive bidding and the thrill of high-energy auction action all serving as key components of Mecum’s formula for success, we’ve always known that our auctions appeal to people in a similar fashion as many major sporting events,” said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions, “With that in mind, expanding our reach to ESPN+ is an exceptional opportunity to grow our fan and customer base to people who are already of like mind and ready to welcome a new interest and hobby into their lives.”

About Mecum Auctions

Founded in 1988, Mecum Auctions has been a world leader in collector car, vintage motorcycle and Road Art® sales for more than 35 years. The company prides itself on hosting family-friendly events for car enthusiasts from all walks of life; there is something for everyone at Mecum auctions. From coast to coast, Mecum hosts several auctions in a calendar year, including The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

For more information on how to watch Mecum auctions and all scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.

Media contacts:

Breeann Poland – [email protected]

Andy Hall – [email protected]