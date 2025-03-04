Nashville Sports Council Announces Big Ten vs. SEC Volleyball Matchup in Music City

The Nashville Sports Council and ESPN Events announced today the inaugural Broadway Block Party women’s college volleyball tournament will take place August 31, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The tournament marks the first women’s collegiate volleyball tournament in Bridgestone Arena. All three games will be available to watch with one ticket purchase.

“We are extremely excited to showcase some of the most elite volleyball athletes in the country at Bridgestone Arena. With the national growth and interest in collegiate volleyball and women’s sports in general, we are confident we can create a great atmosphere for these matches,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council. “We appreciate the partnership of the SEC, Big Ten and ESPN in establishing this exciting new event for Nashville.”

The first matchup will feature Nebraska and Kentucky. The Huskers are five-time national champions and have a new head coach in Dani Busboom Kelly. The Wildcats are the defending SEC champions and will be led by transfer and reigning Big Ten kill leader Eva Hudson. This matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

“This fall, we’ll get to witness some of the top women’s volleyball talent in the country at the top of their game,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “This is another great event to showcase the prominent sports city that Nashville has become.”

The second matchup is Purdue versus Tennessee, both teams that have made four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. The Boilermakers were regional semi-finalists in the 2024 tournament. The Lady Vols made the regional semifinals in 2023 for the first time since 2005. This matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“At Bridgestone Arena, we enjoy putting great sports and entertainment on display and this event is in perfect alignment with that objective. We are excited to serve as the host venue for this showcase of the best in collegiate women’s volleyball.” said Michelle Kennedy, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “With this SEC/Big Ten competition, the Sports Council has created an elite event with successful programs from powerhouse conferences. It’s an added bonus to host Vanderbilt as the Commodores begin their first season competing at the Division I level. We look forward to a great tripleheader!”

The final matchup includes Illinois and Vanderbilt. The Illini are coming off their 28th NCAA tournament appearance, while the Commodores will be opening their historic inaugural season. This matchup will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.

“This event speaks to the incredible growth trajectory of the sport. Nashville is a big event town and having these teams over Labor Day Weekend will create a wonderful atmosphere for participants and fans who travel in as well as those who watch on an ESPN platform,” said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events. “We are proud to be working with the Nashville Sports Council in the creation and long-term development of this exciting opportunity.”

Members of the Nashville Sports Council receive exclusive presale access to this event. Not a member? Sign up today at NashvilleSports.com/Membership.

Tickets on sale for public access on March 13th at NashvilleSports.com/BroadwayBlockParty.

For more information on the Nashville Sports Council, visit NashvilleSports.com.

About the Nashville Sports Council

The Nashville Sports Council, Inc. is a private, non-profit, membership-based organization of area companies and individual sports enthusiasts. Created in 1992, the Nashville Sports Council’s mission is to positively impact the economy and quality of life of the Greater Nashville Area by attracting and promoting professional and amateur sporting events. The Nashville Sports Council has hosted hundreds of major sporting events that have produced more than $1.4 billion in direct economic impact for the region. For more information call 615-743-3120 or visit NashvilleSports.com. Follow the Nashville Sports Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.